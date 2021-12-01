'Gutfeld!' Ratings Explosion Beats Late Night Giants Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon

Fox News’ November ratings are out, and they spell bad news for late-night comedy…or good news if you’re sick of politically correct narrative-pushing virtue-signalers like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show Gutfeld! has beaten both Kimmel and Fallon in total viewers in the 11 p.m. ET timeslot.

Gutfeld! has also taken the title of the number one rated show in all of basic cable television in total viewers, coming in at 1,983,000 pairs of eyeballs tuning in every night.

Gutfeld! beat every show on MSNBC in all categories, including The Rachel Maddow Show, for the first time since its launch. Rachel Maddow is having a dismal November, reporting her lowest ratings all year.

Late-night television has been a hateful slog for a while now and it’s good to have an upbeat and lighthearted alternative. Unless you like whatever this is that they keep calling “comedy.”

Stephen Colbert on Kyle Rittenhouse: “If he didn’t break the law, we should change the law.”pic.twitter.com/BYkWePgdPT — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) November 23, 2021

I prefer this. And apparently, so does the rest of the country.

You can tune into Gutfeld! every weeknight at 11 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.