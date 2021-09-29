Drink the Kool-Aid or Else! The Cult of Coronavirus Is Working Overtime to Convert the World

Have you noticed that the vaccine pushers are getting creepier? In 2021, what passes for late-night comedy is a bunch of idiots jumping around pushing the government narrative on you. Johnny Carson is rolling over in his grave. Do they really think this is convincing anyone?

If the dancing syringes aren’t weird enough for you, how about Governor Kathy Hochul finding Jesus in a vial?

“I prayed a lot to God during this time,” she claimed, “and you know what – God did answer our prayers. He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers – he made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, thank you, God. Thank you. And I wear my ‘vaccinated’ necklace all the time to say I’m vaccinated. All of you, yes, I know you’re vaccinated, you’re the smart ones, but you know there’s people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants. You know who they are.”

If that isn’t setting off your“hey, is this a cult?” vibes, how about this? “I need you to be my apostles,” said Hochul, sounding like the reincarnation of Tammy Faye Bakker. Remember, this is perfectly normal.

"[The vaccine] is from God to us. And we must say 'Thank you God'…There are people out there who aren’t listening to God + what God wants…I need you to be my apostles, I need you to go out and…say: We owe this to each other." NY Gov Kathy Hochul @ Christian Cultural Center pic.twitter.com/wetjNgDHEp — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) September 27, 2021

But that’s all just kind of amusing, right? Do you know what’s not amusing? The religious purge that has begun in the name of cleansing society of the “unclean”: unvaccinated citizens.

Jeffrey Tucker, writing at the Brownstone Institute, has penned an article titled “The Purges Have Begun.” It should send a chill up your spine. The people who claim to be against theocracy sure have a religious fervor for vaccination that will not be quenched until every last one of you is jabbed or unemployed.

How this began: The virus was here (the US) already for months from 2019 and life went on normally. Once the consciousness seeped in and the politicians panicked, we moved quickly from travel restrictions to lockdowns to mask mandates to domestic capacity restrictions to vaccine mandates. Somewhere along the way, we learned to classify people by profession, stigmatize the sick, then finally to demonize the noncompliant. It’s been 20 months of intensified controls, driven by political leaders from both parties, with precious little dissent from media organs.

Have you wondered how this happened so fast but also seemed to take forever?

The pace has been furiously fast but somehow just slow enough that people and media personalities adjust to the new, the cycle proceeds, last week’s shock becomes this week’s normal, and then politicians scramble to create the next big intervention, covering previous failures with new nostrums, all while ignoring or censoring opposing views.

And what about all the things we thought we knew for hundreds of years that are suddenly verboten?

Even hard-won scientific knowledge of 100 years – for example natural immunity – has been memory holed. We reference Orwell often because there is a dystopian feel to it all, describable best by reference to stories we only imagined through the help of books and movies. Hunger Games, Matrix, V for Vendetta, Equilibrium – they all come to mind.

Where could this possibly be going? Remember, we warned you.

The policies have been bad enough but the political polarization has been the real poison. In history, we’ve seen where this leads. New and random mandates from political leaders become loyalty tests. Compliant people are viewed as enlightened and obedient. The noncompliant are regarded as stupid and probably politically threatening. They are purgeable.