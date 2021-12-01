Jen Psaki Keeps Repeating Lie That Trump Told People to ‘Inject Bleach'

Last year, during the last presidential debate, Joe Biden pointed out that 200,000 Americans had died of COVID-19 and “anyone responsible for that many deaths should not be President of America.”

As of Wednesday, 366.470 Americans have died from COVID under Joe Biden. By the standard he set, Joe Biden shouldn’t be president anymore. He said he’d shut down the virus, but he failed. He said he had a plan to defeat COVID… well, that failed too. It’s still here.

During the White House press briefing on Wednesday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy challenged Psaki about the standard Biden set, and true to form, Psaki avoided answering the question.

“I think the fundamental question here is ‘What are you doing to save lives and protect people?'” Psaki said. “And the former president was suggesting people inject bleach, he apparently—reportedly didn’t even share with people he was going to interact with that he had tested positive for COVID himself…” yada, yada, yada. She then touted Biden’s alleged accomplishments in the fight against COVID.

Peter Doocy asks Jen Psaki about the fact that there have been more COVID deaths under Joe Biden than Donald Trump and Psaki pushes the debunked lie that Trump told people to “inject bleach”. pic.twitter.com/UHA8NIiJv1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 1, 2021

Jen Psaki has never had a good relationship with the truth, but once again, she pushed the long-debunked lie that Trump suggested people inject themselves with bleach.

She’s made this claim before, and I suspect she will again, but the fact of the matter is that Trump did no such thing.

The false claim originated an exchange during the White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing in April of last year, when possible COVID-19 treatments were discussed, including UV light treatments. And Trump said, “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”

Later in the same briefing, a reporter asked the acting undersecretary of science and technology for the Department of Homeland Security, Bill Bryan, “The president mentioned the idea of cleaners, like bleach and isopropyl alcohol you mentioned. There’s no scenario that could be injected into a person, is there?”

It was Trump who replied, “It wouldn’t be through injection. We’re talking about through almost a cleaning, sterilization of an area. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work. But it certainly has a big effect if it’s on a stationary object.”

Not only did Trump not suggest people inject themselves with bleach, but he also literally corrected the reporter who linked bleach with injection.

It wasn’t Trump.

Why does Psaki keep repeating this absurd lie? The answer is simple: lies are all the left has.

While the mainstream media refused to debunk this lie last year, we gave you the truth, and we will continue to do so. Unfortunately, the truth often gets censored. But you can help us defeat big tech censorship by getting a PJ Media VIP subscription. By becoming a subscriber you can help us get you the news the MSM doesn’t want you to know!