Most Commie Travel Restrictions Yet Coming Tomorrow, Comrade

Baby, it’s cold outside, and that can only mean one thing: insane COVID-19 restrictions!

The White House is expected to nail us with some new draconian rules on Thursday, dealing mostly with travelers, including Americans, entering the U.S.

Pro-tip: I’ll be shocked if it affects illegal immigrants.

The new rules are expected to involve COVID testing and quarantining for seven days after entering the U.S. from a foreign country.

All travelers arriving BY AIR (I’m guessing that means illegals storming the border will be exempt) will need to submit a negative COVID test taken no more than 24 hours before their flight, whether vaccinated or not.

The Biden White House is going to enact some of the "strictest regulations yet on American citizens" over the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/M0RkuQmNqR — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) December 1, 2021

Even if you are vaccinated AND submit a negative “Chinese sneeze” test, you MIGHT be expected to quarantine for seven days.

FACT-O-RAMA! Despite vaccines, mask mandates, vax passports, and social distancing stickers on grocery store floors, more people have died of COVID in 2021 than all of 2020.

As our man Matt Margolis reported yesterday, a domestic travel ban for the filthy unvaxxed isn’t off the table either.

We can trust or elected leaders to do what’s best for HAHAHA! I couldn’t type that without laughing. Remember December 2020 when King Cuomo decided to close all of New York City’s bars and restaurants, even though they produced only 1.43% of COVID cases? Most of the cases, 73.84%, came from home gatherings, up from 66% in May of 2020.

NEW: New York releases some statewide contact tracing data for the first time, breaking down the source of exposure. pic.twitter.com/mnw9imDnlw — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) December 11, 2020

Cuomo is gone and his replacement, Kathy Hochul, is just as much a totalitarian as her predecessor. She has already declared a state of emergency for the state of New York over the omicron variant, even though New York has yet to see a case.

Will the authoritarians be able to check to see if travelers are actually quarantining? You bet. They have been doing it in Jolly Old England for months, as well as in the Communist state of Australia.

I once foolishly thought COVID was a dress rehearsal for communism. I was wrong. It’s showtime!