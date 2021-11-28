N.Y. Gov Declares State of Emergency Over New China Flu Variant, Even Though No Cases Yet in New York

Just in time for Christmas! New York’s governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Empire State after the news that the Omicron variant appeared in South Africa, even though there are no cases of it reported in New York State.

FACT-O-RAMA! New York’s JFK airport is 7,969 air miles from Johannesburg, South Africa.

The first line of Hochul’s press release regarding her state-of-emergency declaration reads, “Governor Kathy Hochul today announced urgent action to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages ahead of potential spikes in COVID-19 cases this upcoming winter.”

Maybe firing all those heroes filthy, unvaccinated healthcare workers two months ago wasn’t such a good idea. In fact, it was downright idiotic. It makes me wonder if she got her COVID acumen from reading Cuomo’s “COVID leadership” book. Or perhaps she just wants to beat Cuomo’s serial-killer toll of 15,000 dead New Yorkers.

FACT-O-RAMA! Cuomo was paid $5.1 million to write a book that sold roughly 48,900 copies, meaning the books would have to have sold for $104 each just to break even. They didn’t. Also, on Nov. 17, 2021, a New York ethics commission voted to rescind Cuomo’s approval for the book deal. It turns out he broke the rules and had New York state staffers write the book for him. That’s a no-no.

Cuomo’s people were negotiating the book before Cuomo even locked down the state — before Cuomo learned that 66% of New York’s China flu patients were people who had been locked down. You mean lockdowns don’t work? Huh…

Hochul seems a bit too eager to flex her totalitarian muscle. If there are no Omicron cases, why worry? In her press release, she claims that “It’s coming” and mentions “warning signs” of COVID spikes. New York is currently averaging 27 China flu deaths per day. Florida is averaging zero. Again, lockdowns don’t work.

Hochul’s declaration means that the Department of Health will have the authority to limit the number of non-essential health-related procedures in hospitals with limited bed capacity, which is 10% or less. Grandma’s new hip is going to have to wait. Hochul claims that the order will also expand hospital capacity rates and allow New York to acquire anti-COVID supplies faster.

The state of emergency will begin Dec. 3, 2021, and will last thru Jan. 15, 2022, when it will be re-assessed.

Hochul’s press release goes on to tout mask mandates and vaccinations for kids. It pushes people to get fully vaccinated and then get the booster (even though Israel found out that 50% of their new COVID cases were people who were fully vaccinated). It also claims that her administration is…ready…this is hilarious…looking to “combat vaccine misinformation campaigns.” Seriously, that’s part of the press release.

She wants kids to get vaccinated even though only 772 American kids have died with the China flu. That’s out of the 777,000 Americans who have died with the Chinese sneeze. That’s .099%.

To recap: Hochul has declared a state of emergency over the new Omicron variant even though there are no known cases involving the variant in New York, a state where 90.2% of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Her order will supposedly “expand hospital capacity rates” even though she fired thousands of healthcare workers in September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that obesity can triple the likelihood of getting seriously sick with COVID. Whereas Hochul’s press release hits all the commie COVID talking points regarding masks, vaccinations, and booster shots, nowhere does it suggest people talk a walk and avoid sugar and carbs.

In other news, Biden recently placed a travel ban on a bunch of African countries. Wasn’t that “racist” a year ago?

So the Biden travel ban on South Africa and SEVEN OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES isn't racist? Why does it feel like the rules changed on this one…#STAYLOUD — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) November 27, 2021

Clowns will be clowns, and we would be foolish to expect them to be anything else.

