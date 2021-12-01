News & Politics

Stacey Abrams, Conspiracy Theorist, Launches Second Gubernatorial Campaign

By A.J. Kaufman Dec 01, 2021 4:51 PM ET
(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Stacey Abrams, who still believes she is Georgia’s governor, announced Wednesday afternoon that she is pursuing another bid for the Peach State’s chief executive role.

If successful in the Democratic primary, Abrams could face a rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who defeated her three years ago.

Abrams said she’s running “because opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your Zip code, background or access to power.”

While Georgia has changed the last three years — supporting Joe Biden for president, and narrowly electing two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in a special election after conspiratorial surrogates suppressed Republican votes — Abrams has been working as a “voting rights activist.” Some credit her with boosting voter turnout in Georgia last year to aid Biden, Raphael Warnock, and Jon Ossoff.

“If our Georgia is going to move to its next and greatest chapter, we’re going to need leadership,” Abrams said in her announcement video. “Leadership that knows how to do the job. Leadership that doesn’t take credit without taking responsibility. Leadership that understands the true pain folks are feeling and has real plans. That’s the job of the governor, to fight for one Georgia — our Georgia. And now, it’s time to get the job done.”

The New York Times reported Abrams “has come to embody the state’s changing racial and political makeup.”

The highest office Abrams, 48, has held is state legislator.

One intriguing question is who a certain former president might support if Abrams faces Kemp again.

