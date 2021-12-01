Stacey Abrams, Conspiracy Theorist, Launches Second Gubernatorial Campaign

Stacey Abrams, who still believes she is Georgia’s governor, announced Wednesday afternoon that she is pursuing another bid for the Peach State’s chief executive role.

Wait…how can a governor be running to become governor for the first time when she's already in office? https://t.co/zdz6IcMrrb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 1, 2021

If successful in the Democratic primary, Abrams could face a rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who defeated her three years ago.

Abrams said she’s running “because opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your Zip code, background or access to power.”

While Georgia has changed the last three years — supporting Joe Biden for president, and narrowly electing two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in a special election after conspiratorial surrogates suppressed Republican votes — Abrams has been working as a “voting rights activist.” Some credit her with boosting voter turnout in Georgia last year to aid Biden, Raphael Warnock, and Jon Ossoff.

“If our Georgia is going to move to its next and greatest chapter, we’re going to need leadership,” Abrams said in her announcement video. “Leadership that knows how to do the job. Leadership that doesn’t take credit without taking responsibility. Leadership that understands the true pain folks are feeling and has real plans. That’s the job of the governor, to fight for one Georgia — our Georgia. And now, it’s time to get the job done.”

With Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 1, 2021

The New York Times reported Abrams “has come to embody the state’s changing racial and political makeup.”

The highest office Abrams, 48, has held is state legislator.

One intriguing question is who a certain former president might support if Abrams faces Kemp again.