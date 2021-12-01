Democratic Senator Calls for 'Revolution' if Roe v. Wade is Overturned

A Democratic senator has issued a stark warning to the Supreme Court as they hear arguments in a case that could greatly affect the legality of abortions in the United States.

The Mississippi law in question puts a 15-week limit on when a woman can end her pregnancy. The law may very well be struck down due to the “undue burden” standard that would come into play — if the justices decide to recognize it.

“I hope the Supreme Court is listening to the people of the United States because – to go back to Adam Sexton’s question – I think if you want to see a revolution, go ahead, outlaw Roe v. Wade and see what the response is of the public, particularly young people,” New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen said the toward the end of a virtual event sponsored by WMUR. “Because I think that will not be acceptable to young women or young men.”

Shorter Shaheen: If you don’t let us kill our babies, we’ll revolt.

.@SenatorShaheen on new abortion restrictions going into effect in N.H. & the upcoming Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case: "I think if you want to see a revolution, go ahead, outlaw Roe v. Wade and see what the response is…" #NHPolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/O7weoVuOSk — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) November 29, 2021

Fox News:

The Supreme Court’s current makeup – a 6-3 majority of justices appointed by Republicans – has led to speculation that they might overturn Roe v. Wade, which recognized a right to get an abortion before a fetus is viable, generally about 23 or 24 weeks into pregnancy. Wednesday’s case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, centers on a Mississippi law that clearly challenges Roe by banning abortion after 15 weeks. “I’ve lived the consequences of the pre-Roe era – I had friends in college who were forced to seek dangerous back alley abortions because women across the country were denied access to critical family planning services. We cannot allow Republican lawmakers to turn back the clock on women’s reproductive health and rights, which is precisely what the Mississippi case seeks to do. It is time to sound the alarm,” Shaheen said in a separate statement. “Roe v. Wade isn’t just a decision that impacts women, their health and their financial security – it also impacts generations of families.”

Democrats can certainly be touchy about their right to kill babies. Shaheen’s statement about a “revolution” if Roe is overturned is actually pretty mild compared to what Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in June 2020 at a pro-abortion rally.

Speaking as the court heard arguments in a different case dealing with restrictions on who can provide abortions, Schumer gave a warning to conservative justices that bordered on threatening. “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer yelled. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” Those remarks prompted Chief Justice John Roberts to rebuke the Democratic leader later that day.

Now that’s thuggery. And it really shows just how bloodthirsty abortion supporters are. They not only want to kill babies, but they also want to kill anyone who stands in the way of their murders.

But at least their hearts are in the right place.

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said in a statement. “All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

Not if Shaheen and Schumer have anything to say about it.

As usual, the left is getting hysterical about nothing. The likelihood of a complete overthrow of Roe is relatively small. The real issue at stake in the case — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health — is how far states can go to limit a woman’s right to choose.

A far more likely outcome is a decision that expands a state’s right to regulate abortion but doesn’t end it.

This decision may very well affect the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law that’s also being challenged. That’s another law not likely to survive because of the undue burden standard but could serve to further expand a state’s ability to regulate and limit abortion.

But it’s not much fun if you’re a left-wing, pro-abortion hysteric. How can you get your supporters riled up and ready to march unless you try to scare the bejeebers out of them with the prospect of ending legal abortions?

The “back alley” argument is so old it’s creaking. Any “illegal” abortions will take place in doctors’ offices in antiseptic conditions. It’s not a very sexy and scary image, but it will have to do.