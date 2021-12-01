Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 162: COVID Nazis Can't Ruin My Plans Anymore

By Stephen Kruiser Dec 01, 2021 7:52 PM ET

December already?!?!? Weren’t we supposed to have more fun after the Year of the Wuhan Chinese Bat?

Oh yeah, Biden.

As the tyrants gear up to ruin Christmas with Omicron variant panic, I decide to ponder just how to go about my plans for 2022. I’m not getting cocky and assuming that I will still be alive in a month, but I do like to retain a bit of optimism.

Sure, the bad people are going to try and make my life miserable, it’s what they do, after all. I’m putting a lot of fun on the calendar anyway. As they say, living well is the best revenge.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

