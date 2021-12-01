Holy Overreaction Batman! South African Doc Who Discovered Omicron Tells the World to Relax

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who discovered the omicron variant of COVID the Chinese sneeze, released a statement telling the world to hit the Bat-chute on the manic panic response to the new variant. Especially England.

Here in South Africa, what I and my GP colleagues are seeing doesn’t in any way warrant the knee-jerk reaction we’ve seen from the UK.

“As chair of the South African Medical Association and a GP of 33 years standing, I have seen a lot over my medical career,” Dr. Coetzee began her statement. “But nothing has prepared me for the extraordinary global reaction that met my announcement this week that I had seen a young man in my surgery who had a case of Covid that turned out to be the omicron variant.”

Here's an idea. Instead of acting like raving lunatics, let's stop, read and consider what this South African doctor has to say. She has front line experience, and seems rather calm and reassuring. pic.twitter.com/9DY2EuCycY — Donald Welsh (@DonaldWelsh16) December 1, 2021

Coetzee goes on to tell the world that no one in South Africa has been hospitalized by the new variant, nor is she aware of anyone who has even gotten seriously sick from it.

She then questions the various responses to the new variant, despite the lack of information on omicron. Especially considering that South Africa hasn’t imposed any new regulations nor discussed a new lockdown.

Yet Britain and other European nations have reacted with heavy travel restrictions on flights from across southern Africa, as well as imposing tighter rules at home on mask-wearing, fines and extended quarantines. The simple truth is: we don’t know yet anywhere near enough about Omicron to make such judgments or to impose such policies.

She then gives a verbal spanking to European nations that banned travel from South Africa. Pssst, Biden did it too.

Even as our scientists tried to point out the huge gaps in the world’s knowledge about this variant, European nations immediately and unilaterally banned travel from this part of the world. Our government was understandably angered by this, pointing out that ‘Excellent science should be applauded, not punished.’

Most impressively, the seasoned doctor mentions the “H. I.” words: herd immunity.

If, as some evidence suggests, Omicron turns out to be a fast-spreading virus with mostly mild symptoms for the majority of the people who catch it, that would be a useful step on the road to herd immunity.

Heretic! How DARE she! If Fonzie (below) puts his ear to his Fauci pillow, he can hear the doctor wetting his pants.

Coetzee goes on to say most of the people with omicron are young men, all with mild symptoms. One assumed he’d had too much sun.

If Coetzee thinks England has overreacted, she should talk to New York’s new governor dictator, Kathy Hochul. Psycho-Hochul declared a state of emergency before her state even saw one case of omicron. That’s dumber than a trans chick/dude scrambling for a pregnancy test because he hasn’t had a period.

Fauci, refusing to be out-doped by Hochul, ominously said that omicron may “evade immune protection from COVID-19.”

“The profile of the mutations strongly suggests that it’s going to have an advantage in transmissibility,” Fauci told Meet The Press. He continued, “and that it might evade immune protection that you would get, for example, from a monoclonal antibody or from the convalescent serum after a person’s been infected and possibly even against some of the vaccine-induced antibodies.”

Leave it to Fauci to poo-poo monoclonal antibodies and natural immunity. He is a good lickspittle and knows to repeat the narrative™. Boosters for EVERYBODY!