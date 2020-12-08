The Morning Briefing: Trump Can't Allow Democrats To Enjoy One Minute of Biden 'Victory'

Trump’s Days As the Thorn in the Democrats’ Side Aren’t Over

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Let’s try the lobster rolls.

The Trump Georgia rally that we discussed in yesterday’s Briefing got me thinking a lot about not just this past election, but the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential contest. Normally I try to not to think too far ahead when it comes to these things because they go on long enough anyway. After the arduous year and campaign we were all subjected to It would be nice to not think about politics at all but, hey, I’ve got work to do here.

As I have written on a couple of occasions, I think the Republicans are in a fantastic position here, despite the royal screwing in the presidential contest. The party is set up to have a monumentally epic run at taking over the House in two years. And the Jill Biden Edith Wilson 2.0 presidency has a real good shot at being a one-term affair. Seriously, you look at what a train wreck Biden is right now and think about all of the behind the scenes fighting that will be going on to control him and there is a lot to look forward to here from the opposition.

President Trump is running out of legal options to contest the election but there is still a lot of fight left in his legal team. They continue to put up a united front and vow to uncover every spurious ballot cast. I don’t pretend to know anything about election law so I haven’t weighed in on that a lot.

I do know optics, however, The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media are still rending their garments over the fact that Trump and the faithful will not go quietly into Inauguration Day, which you all know I’m a fan of. Watching them flail throughout what should be their extended moment of triumph is rather delightful. I didn’t used to be this mean-spirited about politics but after what they did for the last for years I find myself a bit bereft of any charitable feelings for the Dems.

The news that Ted Cruz agreed to argue the Pennsylvania case if it got to the Supreme Court is the kind of thing that really makes the Democrats’ heads explode. Again, these things don’t even have to be close to being a reality, just throwing them out in the ether like that makes the Left jumpy. Anytime you have Trump, Cruz, and the specter of Amy Coney Barrett lurking it’s like a “monsters under the bed” gather for the Democrats.

What became crystal clear with the president’s visit to Georgia is that the aforementioned faithful aren’t going to fall apart and head for the fainting couches just because the Democrats were able to steal the election.

It’s also apparent that President Trump will be moving into their heads to live rent free if he has to leave the White House.

This is great for three reasons, the first being that it makes the lefties miserable.

The second upside is that his legal team keeps exposing all of the “irregularities” from the election. That has to happen if we’re ever going to restore any kind of integrity to voting again. Even better is Trump staying in the public eye and keeping the pain of the stolen election front and center. The likelihood of real reform is greater if we’re reminded of what a spectacular ripoff this election was.

Most importantly — from my point of view — is that the visceral hatred the Left has for President Trump will keep them distracted heading into the next two election cycles. If they’re still wasting media space complaining about whatever he did to trigger them that day, they’re not playing the long game as well as they used to.

If Trump can just continue to be the GOP’s battering ram regardless of how the election plays out this GOP is going to be celebrating more often than not in the immediate future.

A grand old party indeed.

#RIP

One of the greatest moments of my life was at a party when Chuck Yeager touched my shoulder, smiled, and said "Excuse me, son," because I was in his way while he was heading to the bathroom. I don't think I ever washed that shirt again. https://t.co/8WfY1Y7zum — SFK (@stephenkruiser) December 8, 2020

VIP

VIP Gold

From the Mothership and Beyond

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.