Insanity Wrap #101: Meet the Foul-Mouthed Oregon Schoolteacher Who Won't Teach

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it actually murder to ask a young and healthy teacher at basically zero risk of dying of the Wuhan Flu to maybe teach 20 or so young and healthy children who are low risks for transmitting the virus?

Answer: Yes it is, you [redacted] murderous [redacted].

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

The Atlantic goes to war against… Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer?

McGill students define inclusivity to include hardly anyone.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic wants his readers to go around assaulting Trump supporters.

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Watch it and weep.

Congress has the constitutional duty of ensuring that each of the 50 states enjoys a (small-r) republican form of government.

But since Congress has been happily ditching its constitutional duties for over a century, this kind of petty tyranny is what we get — and will get more of.

Word of warning: Insanity Wrap enjoyed an excellent weekend, but today’s headlines have us a bit cranky.

If there’s a little less levity than usual in today’s Wrap, just blame the extra insanity.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Rest easy that this perfectly stable, logical woman is teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/FgPmpddLJB — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) December 7, 2020

Our mild-mannered Oregon teacher is young, seems fit enough, and, judging by her ability to loudly vocalize, doesn’t appear to have any respiratory issues.

In other words: She’s at basically zero risk for dying of the Wuhan Flu.

One would assume that the same would be true of her school-age students, who even these days trend towards young and healthy.

Everyone from Dr. Fauci to Senator Rand Paul agrees that “classrooms are not a significant source of spread for COVID-19.”

But you’re the monster for expecting that a low-risk public servant in a low-risk environment might have to go back to the no-risk-of-being-fired job we’re we’ve been paying her to not do.

On reflection, Insanity Wrap wonders if it’s worth paying her salary just to stay away from our kids.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Today’s craziest person in the world is not any particular member of the McGill student union, or even the student union in its entirety.

Instead, Insanity Wrap must tell you that the craziest person in the world is the one who can’t or won’t see the oppressive and nihilistic illiberalism inherent in modern “liberalism.”

“Oppressive” because they’ll use any tools at their disposal to achieve their ends. “Nihilistic” because their ends involve destroying the very institutions that allowed them in.

The executive team of the Students’ Society of McGill University (SSMU) has penned an open letter demanding the university revoke a professor’s emeritus status and calls for “an immediate, transparent, and student-centred overhaul of McGill’s Statement of Academic Freedom, enshrining the University’s commitment to inclusivity in teaching and research in policy.” The letter, co-signed by organizations including Students in Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights and The Anthropology Students Association, begins by asserting that “McGill University was built on a history of oppression, its existence made possible by profiting off of the labour of enslaved and marginalized peoples,” and further claims that “[scholars] have abused their right of free speech and academic freedom to defend acts of rhetorical violence.” The letter then criticized free speech as a concept of “whiteness” by citing critical race theorist David Gillborn.

“Inclusivity” means silencing (and preferably also firing) anyone you don’t agree with, particularly if they possess a despised skin color.

Once again, Insanity Wrap must remind you that 2+2=5 when the Party requires it to, comrades.

These students are thugs with zero business on a college campus. Calls like this one ought to involve official censure from the administration, leading up to expulsion for continued violations of the principles of academic freedom.

Come See the Violence Inherent in the Leftism

OK, Big Guy.

This is Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic Jerry Staltz, calling on others to commit the violence against Trump supporters that he’s too weasely to commit himself.

Insanity Wrap would also have you note that explicit calls for violence are forbidden by Twitter’s terms of service, except when made by the right people.

We’ve screencapped this one for you on the off chance that Twitter decides to do something crazy like enforcing its own rules in a non-partisan way, but even though blue is our color, we aren’t holding our breath.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Over at The Atlantic, staff killjoy Caitlin Flanagan devoted no fewer than 1,500 words to deconstructing that bane on the nation’s conscience: the 1964 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer holiday TV special.

Flanagan calls it “55 minutes of Christmas-crushing despair,” and if you’d rather not read past that, dear reader, Insanity Wrap doesn’t blame you one bit.

In fact, that’s as much of Flanagan’s piece as we’ll bother quoting at you.

You’re welcome.

Apparently, the problem with Rudolph is that he encounters all kinds of obstacles — up to and including almost getting murdered by the Abominable Snowmonster with a giant stalactite — but Rudolph perseveres and in the end, saves Christmas by using his one special talent that everyone else had thought was a deformity.

We can’t believe we have to remind a highly-trained staff killjoy at a major publication that the entire point of drama is to create a lovable character and then put them through sheer Hell. That way, their victory in the end actually means something — something meaningful enough to draw out a deep emotional response from the audience.

Yes, even if that gives you a few negative feelz along the way. Especially if that gives you a few negative feelz along the way.

Insanity Wrap is forced to presume that a better Christmastime message would be to tell kids who are different not to try so hard because their struggles bother poor Caitlin.

P.S. Since it’s Christmas, nobody tell Flanagan what happened to Jesus on the cross. Talk about some Christmas-crushing despair, amirite?

The Truth Hurts

A Blue Whale's anus can stretch up to 3 1/2 feet, making it the 2nd largest asshole, next to CA Governor, Gavin Newsom. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) October 31, 2020

Errol Webber might have lost his longshot campaign to unseat Democrat Karen Bass in California’s 37th Congressional District, but he still has a strong sense of #WINNING.

Webber originally tweeted this back in October, but Insanity Wrap didn’t notice it the first time around.

We’re grateful for the retweet.

So much so that we’ve gone and added Webber’s insult to our personal repertoire.

One More Thing…

Did that make sense to anyone? Anyone at all? If so, Insanity Wrap is happy to inform you that you could be the next governor of California!

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.