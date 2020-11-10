Trump Needs to Troll Dems With 2024 Run If He Loses

Trump Should Totally Pull a Grover Cleveland

I have to admit…one of my favorite things about this last week has been watching mainstream media leftists not be able to truly enjoy what they believe is their great moment of triumph because President Trump is still in almost total control of their feelings. True, they’ve had a few public moments of joy to celebrate the fact that they voted for a president who will require an extra Secret Service agent just to make sure he doesn’t choke on a toy from a Happy Meal, but Trump is still living rent-free in their heads.

There are a variety of ways that the next four years of American presidential politics can play out but I think that the one thing we all agree on is that Joseph Robinette Biden will not be the President of the United States at the end of that time.

Finally…a moment of unity.

One of the first things I thought about at the end of last week when I began pondering what might happen if Trump were to lose was that he should go the full Grover Cleveland route and try to come back in 2024. Cleveland is the only two-term president to have served non-consecutive terms.

Not long after joking about that, it became an “ask and ye shall receive” kind of thing for me.

The Hill:

President Trump has told close advisers that he is considering running for president in the 2024 election, according to a report from Axios. Trump has yet to concede defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election, but networks have projected the former vice president as the winner, as Trump would likely have to win a series of recounts in multiple states to win the election. The president appears to have lost five states to Biden that he won in 2016, but he also piled up more total votes than he won in 2016, which has given him some clout within the GOP despite the loss. If he decided to make another run for the White House in 2024, he would be the odds-on favorite in a GOP primary given his level of support among Republican voters.

That’s what I’m talkn’ about!

It would be a wonderful comeback story. I’ve read a couple of MSM articles that were speculating about Trump being empty and sad without the presidency, as if he didn’t have a business empire, a hot wife, and is own jet before getting elected. Both articles were so bad that I won’t link to them.

I don’t think he’ll be empty, but I do think he’ll be annoyed about losing, as well he should be after this fiasco. And I think he likes a challenge. We see what kind of energy he has at age 74, there’s no reason to think he won’t be up to it at 78.

The real reason I hope he keeps thinking about it and keeps the possibility afloat in the news is this: It will drive the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media absolutely insane.

Remember, these idiots think that they are about to vanquish their nemesis forever. If they keep thinking that the scariest monster under their bed hasn’t gone away, they’ll be too afraid to get up and go to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

Even if it’s one big troll job, it would be the greatest trolling yet by the man who trolls the Democrats better than anyone alive.

Trump 2024, people.

LET’S DO THIS.

