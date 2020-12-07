The Morning Briefing: Trump Flexes His Rally Muscle In GA and It Is GLORIOUS

The Real President Is Still Here

It is Monday my Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. It is also December 7th. Let us never forget what this day in American history means.

So here we go.

As I have written often in the last couple of weeks, the Republicans need to keep their eyes on Georgia. It would appear that the President of the United States of America agrees with me.

President Trump did what he does best over the weekend: he connected with the people. It is a strength of his that the leftists have ignored and it will come back to haunt them. They want to believe that Trump is an outlier here on the Right when in reality he is EVERYTHING.

Please remember that I am a very biased, verbal bomb-throwing opinion writer and not a journalist.

So let us have some fun now.

Look at this:

This is a movement. It's not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/pqIgz1S5KS — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) December 6, 2020

This is after an election that he supposedly lost.

If any of us live long enough to enjoy the writings of objective historians we will read that Donald Trump was one of the greatest presidents in the history of the United States of America.

Sadly, I don’t think any of us will live that long.

This was Trump at his finest. He IS the Republican party now and he knew that he had to do this. He’s suffering through the fact that China hooked up with the Democrats (yeah, I really believe this) to steal an election from him but he’s still out there swinging for the fences.

Dusty In Here…

An Arizona police officer has given a little girl a forever home after meeting her while on duty.​ https://t.co/K9FUCNa06x — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) December 5, 2020

Everything Is Awful but Everyone Is Not

NY, NJ residents set up community refrigerators to help feed hungry neighbors https://t.co/O5JSvM5Y0j pic.twitter.com/vcK9uoltXf — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 6, 2020

PJM Linktank

I have opinions…Weakling Squish Romney Pimps the Democrats’ COVID-19 Lies

HUGE: Judge Orders Forensic Audit of Dominion Voting Machines in Michigan

Chicago Teachers Union Tweets Reopening Schools Would be Racist, Sexist, AND Misogynistic – And Then Deletes It! [Updated]

Um…Chinese Communist Flag Planted on Moon by Unmanned Ship

Study Concludes Cuban Diplomats Suffered From Effects of ‘Microwave Radiation’

Somali Senator Tags Biden in Appeal for U.S. Troops to Stay in the Country

Open borders crowd will be the death of the Republic. Judge Orders Trump Administration to Fully Restore DACA and Accept New Applicants

Founding Fathers of Silicon Valley Give Up on California, Move to Texas

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. N.J. Governor Tells Matt Gaetz He’s ‘Not Welcome’ in the State Again After Attending Young Republican Gala

#SovietAmerica Update: ‘Papers Please’: Government Prepares to Issue COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

Fact Check: Hurricanes Are Not Strengthened by Our CO2 Emissions

What Joe Biden’s Chumminess with Big Tech Means for Tech Accountability

Hackers Looking to Disrupt COVID Vaccine Supply Chains

Rep. Adam Kinzinger and the Future of the GOP

Chicago Teachers Union Tweets Reopening Schools Would be Racist, Sexist, AND Misogynistic – And Then Deletes It! [Updated]

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 85: Kurt Schlichter On Wine, New Media, and the Insanity of Republicans Boycotting the Georgia Runoff Elections

VIP Gold

From the Mothership and Beyond

Bee Me

Biden Proves Healthy Cognition By Flawlessly Reciting All The Sounds Animals Can Make https://t.co/TXaU0YY1aL — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 5, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Chocolate silk pie. Let’s have some.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.