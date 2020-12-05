N.J. Governor Tells Matt Gaetz He's 'Not Welcome' in the State Again After Attending Young Republican Gala

On Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, issued a sharp rebuke to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after photos and video of Gaetz attending a New York Young Republicans gala held in Jersey City appeared on social media. The event was in apparent violation of state COVID-19 social distancing and masking guidelines.

Catch us if you can, Commie aCuomo. The show will always go on for patriots… Thanks for organizing an amazing America First event! @GavinWax @NYYRC 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wwr4IzoZ00 — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) December 4, 2020

“I can’t believe this,” Murphy said during his daily COVID-19 press conference on Friday. “On social media this morning, from the New York Young Republican Club that allegedly snuck into Jersey City last night to hold a gala fundraiser after they couldn’t find a venue in their own city due to the pandemic.”

Imagine that.

The governor continued, “So from the videos on social media and certainly this picture there is no obvious attempt to enforce social distancing or face masks, even though wearing masks indoors in New Jersey is mandatory at organized gatherings when individuals are not eating or drinking.”

According to Murphy, “it is also beyond the pale that a member of Congress” would attend this event, and referred to Gaetz as “Matt Putz.”

Gaetz, Murphy says, is a “fool” for attending the event and said all those who attended the gala “should be ashamed of themselves.”

Then the governor made a statement directly to Rep. Gaetz. “I hope you’re watching, Matt. You are not welcome in New Jersey, and frankly, I don’t ever want you back in this state.”

VIRAL MOMENT: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy calls Rep. Matt Gaetz "Matt Putz": "I hope you're watching, Matt. You are not welcome in New Jersey, and frankly I don't ever want you back in this state." pic.twitter.com/pLR6tK5ETJ — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2020

Gaetz responded to the governor’s criticism on Twitter. “You’re gonna regret this tweet when you move to Florida like the rest of New Jersey,” he tweeted.

You’re gonna regret this tweet when you move to Florida like the rest of New Jersey. https://t.co/zVYjvEYF0I — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 4, 2020

Murphy’s criticism of the event stands in contrast to his own violating of his social distancing guidelines back in June, when he—you guessed it—participated in a Black Lives Matter protest.

Today, in Hillside, we marched for justice. For George Floyd and for the many before him – who lost their lives for being Black. We march because we will not accept systemic racism and bias as just part of our national condition. Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/JGe00Xa1qS — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 7, 2020

Murphy is one of many elected Democrats who violate their own COVID restrictions, such as Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) who dined indoors and without a mask with a bunch of lobbyists the same week he told California residents to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot participated in a Biden victory celebration in violation of her own COVID restrictions. Nancy Pelosi infamously got her hair done at a San Francisco hair salon that wasn’t even supposed to be open—and didn’t wear a mask.

The list goes on and on.

The president of the New York Young Republican Club insists that all local laws and regulations were followed.

The @NYYRC Gala was held in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Any suggestion to the contrary and any legal threats are made in bad faith and politically motivated. As far as we are aware, the First Amendment has not been repealed. — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) December 4, 2020

However, the venue where the event was held has since been shut down by the state. Rep. Gaetz called on Jersey residents to “escape the tyranny” and move to Florida.

Dear Business Owners – Escape the Tyrany. Move to Florida. https://t.co/GwRbWNIU6z — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 4, 2020

