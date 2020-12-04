KERIK: Biden Received 'Mathematically Impossible' Spike in Votes When Suspicious Ballots Counted in Georgia

On Thursday, the Trump legal team presented what they believe is smoking-gun evidence of ballot stuffing in Georgia: Surveillance footage of ballot counting at State Farm Arena that allegedly shows poll workers being dismissed for the night, only to have four workers stay behind, after which four suitcases of ballots are pulled out from under a table and counted for several hours.

Of course, Georgia election officials deny that there was any impropriety and claim that normal procedures were followed.

WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/AcbTI1pxn4 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

Despite pushback from election officials, Governor Brian Kemp found the evidence compelling enough to call for a “signature audit” of ballots.

However, according to Lead Stories, “two high-level officials with the Georgia secretary of state’s office and a state elections board monitor” say that there’s “nothing suspicious” in the video. “The officials said the ballots seen in the video were in regular ballot containers — not suitcases — and they had been removed from their envelopes and processed while news media and election observers for the Republican Party and Trump campaign were present.”

GOP poll workers, however, say in signed affidavits that they’d been told at 10 p.m. that counting would resume in the morning and that they were shocked to hear from news crews that counting had continued after they were dismissed.

While these conflicting claims get sorted out, there’s another facet to story that has come to light. According to Trump’s senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis, there was a “huge spike” in votes for Joe Biden “during the same time the suitcases of ballots started to be scanned.”

Look at this picture from the Georgia video… HUGE SPIKE for Biden during the same time the suitcases of ballots started to be scanned. FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/sIbCL1yrht — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 4, 2020

“This spike is mathematically impossible without cheating, and it coincidently falls within the same timeline that the new ballots were captured,” claims Bernard Kerik, the former NYPD commissioner who is helping the Trump campaign collect evidence of voter fraud.

