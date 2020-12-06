Chicago Teachers Union Tweets Reopening Schools Would be Racist, Sexist, AND Misogynistic - And Then Deletes It! [Updated]

The Chicago Teacher Union unleashed this pearl on an unsuspecting world Sunday.

Since we knew they would delete it, we preserved it in digital amber.

The union offered no explanation, evidence, or any other factual support for its hot take, probably figuring that including the three magic words would just do the trick on their own. But they’re not, and the tweet is being given its due even after the CTU attempted to get rid of it.

Is this a real account? Wow — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) December 6, 2020

No, the push to open schools is about actually giving a shit about children…rooted in months of data showing rates among students are lower than community transmission rates, while rates among teachers remain equal w/ in-person schooling. There is no excuse. — Nathan Hill (@nj_hill) December 6, 2020

This might be the worst take I’ve ever seen in my entire life — Tucker Italiano (@TuckerItaliano) December 6, 2020

Tough to argue with that.

The city has been in a tussle over when to reopen the schools for months. The union is obviously taking the position that “Never” would be a good time, as its viewpoint is based purely on politics, and even according to the people behind the critical race theory money machine, the -isms involved here will never ever go away. Ever. That would kill their golden Marxist goose. So…never reopen the schools, according to the Chicago Teachers Union.

Imagine if all of the time spent teaching #CriticalRaceTheory or other woke issues to high school students was instead dedicated to teaching basic construction, auto mechanic or excel skills? How much more valuable would a high school diploma be? — Ian Martiszus 🇺🇸 (@IanFelipeSays) December 6, 2020

We can no longer imagine such a thing. A Biden administration will only make it all worse.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is a black woman, is now saying the public schools will reopen in January. But that’s in the dead of winter, which won’t help the COVID hospitalization rate. Is Lightfoot, racist, sexist, or a misogynist, CTU? Please show your work.

Another fact the CTU might consider but will undoubtedly ignore is the fact that the science demonstrates clearly that schools are not COVID vectors. Even Dr. Fauci has seen the light on that.

The CTU’s take must be based on something else.

The resistance to reopen schools is rooted in gold-bricking. — President Elect Bono Estente (@BonoEstente) December 6, 2020

We have a winner! And another. Seriously, the CTU tweet earned an epic ratio before they tried scrubbing it from the face of the earth.

The push to keep schools closed is rooted in anti-science rhetoric, racism, and classism. — NYC Mom in favor of Science – #OpenSchools (@angrybklynmom) December 6, 2020

teachers unions are a plague upon this country and its education system. — J̴̮ͯͨ̚o̶͔̟̰̻ͮͧ̋ͬ̀h̹͔̟̹ͪ͗͋͌ͪ͟ǹ͕̲̠͔̝̋ͯ̄͂̂ͮ́͡🇹🇼 (@revjohnclose) December 6, 2020

I’m a teacher and this is embarrassing. — Jason Anger (@AnonymousEduca4) December 6, 2020

The push to keep the schools closed is rooted in greed, the lust for power, and sheer laziness. — Zuub Chudloogie (@WiFi_Ed) December 6, 2020

For whatever it’s worth, Twitter didn’t slap any kind of “disputed” or “missing context” tag on the CTU’s tweet.

UPDATE: After getting pummeled on Twitter, the CTU attempts a backpedal. No one’s buying it.

Fair enough. Complex issue. Requires nuance. And much more discussion. More important, the people the decision affects deserve more. So we’ll continue give them that. Appreciate the feedback of those truly in the struggle. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) December 6, 2020

“…in the struggle.” They couldn’t even scrub the Marxism out of their climbdown. Perhaps keeping Chicago’s public schools closed until the teachers union is dissolved is the wise way to go.