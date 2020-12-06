HUGE: Judge Orders Forensic Audit of Dominion Voting Machines in Michigan

The Trump campaign is celebrating a huge legal victory after Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer allowed investigators to conduct a forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines used on Election Day in Antrim County, Michigan.

“Our team is going to be able to go in this morning at about 8:30 and will be there for about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we’ll have the results in about 48 hours, and that’ll tell us a lot about these machines,” Trump election attorney Jenna Ellis told Fox News. The results of the examination will be available in 48 hours.

Michigan judge allows forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines pic.twitter.com/P4uQ8KreSL — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani called the order a “big win” for honest elections, though the legal challenge is actually not related to the presidential election. Judge Elsenheimer’s order stems from a challenge by a voter who claims that ballots were damaged during a recount of a village marijuana proposal that just barely passed. Antrim County infamously showed Joe Biden as the winner of the county before a “human error” was discovered and Trump was revealed the true winner of the county by several thousand votes.

Lawsuits allege that nearly 300,000 votes were manipulated in Michigan. Dominion “is responsible for “the injection or fabrication, of 289,866 illegal votes in Michigan, that must be disregarded,” says expert witness Russell Ramsland Jr.