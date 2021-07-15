The Morning Briefing: Democrats Are Looking More Commie Every Day

Top O’ the Briefing

Democrats Keep Getting Their Commie On

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. More lemon, please.

Weird week so far here in Turkbidenstan, no?

For a good portion of my life, I was usually the craziest one in any given situation. I never hung out in any asylums or anything, but when around everyday folk it was easy to red-flag me as the one who was a little more touched than the rest of the crowd. Even when perusing the news of the day, I would feel that I was out of sync with the rest of the world, but that was on me.

Now, it’s on the world.

OK, maybe everyone hasn’t lost it, but a lot of people have. I can’t put it all on the people on the other side of the political aisle because we have a few crazies roaming around in our back yard too. But, yeesh, the Democrats have really gone Looney Toons.

At the beginning of the week, we discussed the protests in Cuba and how they seemed to have exposed some of the more commie sympathies in the media. It’s easy to expect the worst out of the media hacks. I do it every day and they never disappoint. I would like to think, however, that we’re not living in some McCarthy-esque nightmare where we have to constantly worry about the upper levels of government in this country being riddled with communists.

Oops.

The people who are unfortunately in charge of this once-great country have had ample opportunity to condemn the commie regime in Cuba and voice full support for the American flag-waving freedom seekers.

The administration isn’t exactly opening its arms to any potential freedom seekers from Cuba.

Stacey wrote about it yesterday:

Menendez may be disappointed by the Biden administration’s tone now. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who fled Cuba with his family in 1960, made a statement Tuesday evening and said that Cuban asylum seekers would be resettled in a third country even if they establish a fear of being persecuted. The same will happen to Haitian asylum seekers as the country sinks into chaos following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. “The time is never right to attempt migration by sea,” Mayorkas said. “To those who risk their lives doing so, this risk is not worth taking. Allow me to be clear. If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States.” Cuban citizens waving American flags as a symbol of freedom while they oppose an oppressive regime will hear those words from a Biden administration official, while economic migrants, mainly from Central America, are pouring over our border in record numbers. The Biden administration has dismantled every policy that would require those migrants to seek refuge in a third country or remain in Mexico for the duration of their asylum claims. The Biden administration will send those seeking political asylum from Cuba to another country.

As far as we know, Sinaloa cartel members are allowed to stay here and hang out in California and my home state of Arizona. Not so much for any pesky freedom seekers who might want to flee communism.

There are two people in this administration who should never be allowed to speak in front of a camera: Joe Biden and the woman who is tasked with explaining him to the public, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Brain Cell Jen was given an opportunity on Wednesday to condemn communism and, darn it, she just couldn’t find the right words.

Tyler has the story:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to condemn communism by name on Wednesday. A reporter asked her whether President Joe Biden considers opposition to communism to be the driving factor behind the protests and Cubans’ flight to the United States. Rather than acknowledging the evil oppression of Cuba’s communism, Psaki condemned the government’s “mismanagement.” “Don’t we know that the reason people want to leave Cuba is because they don’t like communism?” a reporter asked. After some back-and-forth about mechanisms to enter the country, he repeated the question: “Do you think that people are leaving Cuba because they don’t like communism?” “I think we’ve been pretty clear that we think people are leaving Cuba — leaving Cuba or protesting in the streets, as well — because they are opposed to the oppression, to the mismanagement of the government in the country. And we certainly support their right to protest,” Psaki replied.

Mismanagement, dontcha know.

Joe Stalin didn’t really deliberately starve millions of his own people, he merely misallocated food.

We could play the euphemism game with every dictatorial commie/fascist regime of the last hundred years and we would all know that we were being sarcastic.

The Democrats would think we were onto something.

Like all things having to do with this Biden charade, this is really embarrassing for the country. We went through this with The Lightbringer and the jihadis — he could never just say that the bad guys are bad. We’re seeing that now with Biden and Cuba. After a while, it’s easy to believe that they won’t say that the bad guys are bad because they don’t really believe they are. Democrats have no problem faulting the United States for a host of ills, it would be nice if they could find something negative to say about the scum in charge of Cuba.

Instead, as we saw earlier in the week, the babbling moron occupying the Oval Office said that all the oppressed people in Cuba really want are COVID vaccines. The news from this administration reads like dystopian fiction that was written by someone on acid who lapped up everything his commie professors in college fed him.

Democrats can’t disparage communism because they’ve been inexorably moving to a full-on embrace of it for a long time now. They celebrate latter-day Soviets like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her far-left Squad. They won’t say anything bad because they don’t have anything bad to say.

Now if you ask them do condemn a Republican…

Everything Isn’t Awful

She saved this 8 week old pup Scout from a terrible man who was abusing her.. This was the day she was adopted.. ❤️ 🎥 TT: shirascottastrof pic.twitter.com/5u785dESUn — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) July 13, 2021

PJ Media

VodkaPundit: Desperate Democrats Already Bracing for a Red Wave

How Do Conservatives Escape Big Tech Censorship? Meet the Freedom Phone

The Zeus Is Loose! George Floyd Mural Destroyed by Lightning

She can’t condemn her own. [WATCH] Psaki Refuses to Condemn Communism by Name

New Ron DeSantis Campaign Merch Is Absolutely Epic

Daily Dose of Downey: Today’s FBI Is Not Your Father’s FBI

OK, she’s even dumber than I thought. Communism Solved Racism in Cuba, 1619 Project Founder Claimed

VIDEO: Watch the Music Video That Inspired the Cuban Uprising

BEWARE THE CHICAGOLAND MAGAS. LOL: Jussie Smollett Back in Court, Maintains Innocence in Hate Crime Hoax

Stossel: Rule-Breakers Are the Best Hope for Innovation

Joe Biden Finds Some Refugees He Doesn’t Want: Cubans Seeking Freedom From Communism

Iranian Intelligence Agents Indicted in Plot to Kidnap American

Snakes on a Plane: Can the Fleeing Texas Democrats Really Face Punishment?

Yeah…no. IT’S HAPPENING: Biden Is Sending Community Organizers Door-to-Door With COVID Shots

Despite Protests, Cuba’s Communists Still in Firm Control

Preliminary Data From Israel Suggests Durable Immunity to the Delta Variant in Recovered COVID-19 Patients

HELL NO: Fauci Says Kids as Young as 3 Years Old Should Wear Masks

Townhall Mothership

So no more Nike? Senate Unanimously Passes Legislation Forbidding Products Made with Uyghur Slave Labor into US

State Department Faces Blowback for Referring to Iranian Kidnapping Plot as a ‘Law Enforcement Matter’

‘Tax and Spend Plan from Hell’: Lindsey Graham Rips Dems’ Latest Budget Proposal

Oh. Everyone Take a Seat. Keith Olbermann Has Some Thoughts on the Second Amendment.

California School District Makes History With Mandatory CRT-Based Program for Preschoolers

House Democrats Announce ‘Investigation’ of Arizona Audit in Really Desperate Sounding Letter

Pulitzer Prize Parody Nominations: Offensive Menu Terms, Partisan Muppets, and Drugged-out Fish

The Fuzzy Math Behind The GAO’s New Report On The Cost Of “Gun Violence”

Cam&Co. Dems Latest Anti-2A Push? A Ban On Gun Stores

Trucker’s Arrest Makes Case For National Right to Carry Reciprocity

Are we militarizing space?

Texas Land Commissioner Bush sues Biden, DHS over border wall construction

“Temper tantrums”: Trouble at Shep Smith’s new CNBC show, allegedly — ratings and otherwise

And very few of them can count to 1. 41% of Baltimore high schoolers have a GPA below 1.0

DOJ Inspector General found ‘serious errors, violations of FBI policy, and misconduct by FBI officials’ in Larry Nassar investigation

David French endorses TIME’s ‘Conservative Case Against Banning Critical Race Theory’

‘She’s demented’: Glenn Greenwald weighs in on Robin DiAngelo’s interview with The New Yorker

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 137: Democrats Wouldn’t Know the Moral High Ground If They Were Dropped On It From a Helicopter

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: It’s Official: The Fed Has No Clue What’s Going On or What It’s Doing

Toronto Police Refuse to Say Whether This ‘Female’ Bearded Child Molester Has Boy Parts

Vinyl Sales Keep Outrunning CDs and This Makes No Sense

Lawsuit Claims Georgia Hand Recount Was ‘Riddled With Massive Errors and Provable Fraud’

Just How Angry Should We Be About Biden’s Door-to-Door Vaccine Salesmen?

Democrats Are Getting Angry at Obama Economic Advisor for Inflation Warnings

GOLD I Want Every Communist to Take a Chopper Header

GOLD Democrats are Telling You They Don’t Care About Voting Rights, You Just Have to Listen

Around the Interwebz

‘Good Times’, ‘All In the Family’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Headed To Amazon Prime Video/IMDb TV In Largest Streaming Deal For Norman Lear Classics

The Language of Totalitarian Dehumanization

Netflix will start publishing video games, has hired former EA exec

Chesterton society will feature Babylon Bee CEO at 40th annual conference

Tiny Computers Reveal How Tahiti’s Tree Snails Evade a Fierce Predator

Reduct This

Woman’s Remaining Eggs Likely to Become Really Bad Musicians: https://t.co/NSMcvjmLQ9 pic.twitter.com/y4mEU2M7Rm — Reductress (@Reductress) July 12, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

At least three of my knuckles are underperforming.