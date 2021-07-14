News & Politics

New Ron DeSantis Campaign Merch Is Absolutely Epic

By Matt Margolis Jul 14, 2021 6:29 PM ET
Dr. Anthony Fauci quickly became the most trusted face of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But his frequent flip-flops, connections to China, penchant for being wrong, and bizarre praise of New York’s pandemic response have since made him the most controversial as well. If you pay attention to alternative media, you’re probably aware of this.

And you’re probably also aware that Governor Ron DeSantis took a more pro-freedom approach to the pandemic than blue states typically did, and Florida benefited greatly from it. In fact, even CNN acknowledged earlier this year that Florida was booming and that “DeSantis’ gamble to take a laissez faire approach appears to be paying off.”

DeSantis is now selling  “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise in his gubernatorial campaign store.

Of course, many on the left were triggered by DeSantis’s anti-faucism and got #DeathSantis to trend on Twitter because following Fauci is like a religion to them, never mind that he admitted masks don’t work and denied NIH’s ties to gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. No biggie, right?

Clearly, DeSantis thinks his pro-freedom agenda is a winning message, and that’s not all…

In addition to the “Don’t Fauci My Florida” products, there’s a coozy featuring the quote “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?” and this curiously familiar-looking item:

I recently reported that the media was trying to manufacture a rift between Trump and DeSantis If that were true, would DeSantis be selling merch inspired by Trump’s campaign branding?

 

