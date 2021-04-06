Dr. Fauci Dumbfounded as Texas COVID Cases Drop Despite His Own Dire Prediction

Last month, when Texas Governor Greg Abbott axed the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-related restrictions on businesses and people, Dr. Anthony Fauci called it “risky” and “potentially dangerous.”

“When you pull back on all mitigation methods on all public health guidelines, that’s when you get into trouble and history has proven that,” Fauci told Chris Wallace of Fox News. “This isn’t just some kind of a theoretical, a point that I’m trying to make. It’s not theoretical. It actually happens.”

But, there’s been no surge. In fact, cases have continued to decline.

And Fauci, proven wrong, struggled to explain how Texas has defied his own predictions during an appearance on MSNBC on Tuesday, and tried to suggest that there might be a “lag.”

“It can be confusing because you may see a lag and a delay because often you have to wait a few weeks before you see the effect of what you’re doing right now,” Dr. Fauci claimed.

According to the CDC, COVID “symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.” It’s been 26 days since Texas reopened, which means that Fauci’s “lag” excuse doesn’t hold up.

“It could be because they’re doing things outdoors,” Fauci continued. “You know it’s very difficult to just one-on-one compare that. We just have to see in the long-range. I hope they continue to tick down, if they do that would be great. But there’s always the concern when you pull back on methods, particularly things like indoor dining, or bars that are crowded, you could see a delay, then all of a sudden cases tick back up.”

“We’ve been fooled before by situations where people begin to open up, nothing happens, and then all of a sudden a few weeks later things start exploding on you.”

Fauci warned that we don’t “prematurely judge” what’s going on in Texas.

Texas reopened 26 days ago, and cases have continued to decline. pic.twitter.com/OKWa0yJKFH — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) April 6, 2021

I think the real issue is that Dr. Fauci doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Don’t forget, this is the same man who praised New York’s COVID response.