Biden Owes His 'Popularity' to Trump's Success With COVID, Here's Why

Joe Biden can’t always speak in full, coherent sentences. He has trouble with stairs. Half the time, I’m not sure if he knows what office he holds, yet, he has a 53.4 percent average approval rating, according to RealClearPolitics.

According to CNN, this makes Bumblin’ Biden “popular” and CNN’s analysts think they’ve cracked the code why: “he’s addressing the issues Americans care about, while his weaker issues are those that most Americans don’t seem as worried about.”

His strongest ratings just happen to be regarding COVID-19. Now, why would Joe Biden be ranking highly on COVID? What exactly has he done? CNN cited the COVID relief package he signed into law earlier this month. You know, the COVID package that was being debated before he even took office, that Nancy Pelosi delayed moving on until after Trump was out of office. Yeah, that COVID package.

According to a recent CNN poll, 61 percent of Americans approved of the relief package.

But there’s another factor.

Biden’s positive rating on handling the coronavirus is at 72% in the ABC News/Ipsos poll. That’s the highest it’s ever been in that survey. The same respondents give him a 75% approval on distributing coronavirus vaccines specifically.

Isn’t that interesting? Biden has a whopping 75% approval for COVID vaccine distribution. It just so happens that’s the very thing that the Biden administration has been lying about repeatedly by claiming the Trump administration hadn’t given them a vaccine distribution plan and saying they had to start from scratch.

Not only did Dr. Fauci dismiss that claim, but according to Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Operation Warp Speed, the Biden administration is still using the same vaccine distribution model developed by Operation Warp Speed under President Trump. Joe Biden’s Department of Defense also doesn’t dispute that the distribution plan is the same as it was under Trump.

Perhaps the only thing Biden can even claim sole ownership of with regard to vaccine distribution was his plan to prioritize terrorists at Guantanamo Bay prison over American citizens. Something tells me most Americans don’t know much about that one.

COVID vaccine distribution has followed the same trajectory under Biden that it was under Trump. pic.twitter.com/ox0zspklqH — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) March 29, 2021

So, when CNN claims Biden’s “secret to success” is that he’s addressing issues that Americans care about, what they really mean is that he’s taking credit for Trump’s success against COVID. Without Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, there’d be no vaccines yet and no distribution plan for Biden to falsely claim as his own.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.