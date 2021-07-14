Toronto Police Refuse to Say Whether This 'Female' Bearded Child Molester Has Boy Parts

“And you knew who you were then,

girls were girls and men were men”

Readers of a certain age no doubt remember the theme song from “All in the Family,” with Archie and Edith Bunker sitting at the piano. The full version of the song adds, “Freaks were in a circus tent. Those were the days.”

These days the freaks are roaming public parks, molesting innocent children, and calling themselves “women.”

Exhibit A is “Ruby Eby,” 33, who Toronto Police say molested a six-year-old boy in a city park. Eby has been charged with sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and sexual assault.

Investigators say there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information about Eby to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

In the police press release, we learn that “She is next scheduled to appear in court, at 1000 Finch Avenue West, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2 p.m., in room 301.”

Let’s take a moment to zoom in on “her” mug shot, shall we?

Well, that’s odd. “Ruby” seems to have an unusual amount of facial hair for a woman, doesn’t “she”? Maybe Ruby has a hormone problem that causes her to have excess facial hair.

My curiosity got the best of me, so I emailed the TPS and asked: “Can you confirm that Eby was born female? Or is this a transgender individual? Is Eby’s anatomy consistent with a male or a female?”

I know, you’re not supposed to ask stuff like this because it’s 2021 and we’ve all been indoctrinated to believe that gender is fluid or whatever.

Related: Deep Diving the Facts and Fiction of Anti-Trans Murders

Constable Laura Brabant, a media relations officer for the TPS, was kind enough to take a stab at this pesky question. “As per the press release, the pronoun used is She, Ruby identifies as a woman,” she wrote in an email.

Huh. That’s about as clear as mud, isn’t it? I tried again.

“I understand that Eby identifies as a woman, but does this individual have male anatomy?” I asked Constable Laura. “As I’m sure you’re aware, random sexual assaults in parks are typically not attributed to genetic females, so this would seem to be an outlier if Eby has female anatomy.”

Twelve hours later, I still haven’t heard back from her—assuming Constable Laura is a woman, which may be presumptuous of me.

“A Guide to Police Services in Toronto” with the subtitle “Dedicated to our Trans Communities,” issued by the Toronto Police Service, tells us that the TPS “would like to find offenders and bring them to justice,” but “it’s equally important to support Trans members so they can live their lives free from discrimination and harassment.”

Call me old-fashioned, but I think bringing criminals to justice is more important than cow-towing to the mental delusions of “trans” people.

The guide goes on: “We know misgendering is a constant struggle for some Trans people. We regret if this has been your experience when dealing with the Service.” Trans individuals who have been “misgendered” are urged to contact TPS.

The Ontario Human Rights Commission’s “Policy on preventing discrimination because of gender identity and gender expression” informs us that “Everyone has the right to define their own gender identity. Trans people should be recognized and treated as the gender they live in, whether or not they have undergone surgery, or their identity documents are up to date.”

Well, isn’t that just peachy.

The TPS got dragged on Twitter for referring to Eby as a woman.

Sexual Assault Alert, Ruby Eby, 33, Faces two charges https://t.co/ogsk5bX74m — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 13, 2021

Trevor Noseworthy asked the obvious: “Why does it say ‘she’ will appear in court? That’s a picture of a man.”

“Duuude, that’s a man,” declared Fennel.

Laura said, “Good luck getting other victims to come forward when you’re describing their male attacker as female. Victims deserve better than your cowardly gaslighting.”

Just_Me stated the obvious: “Remember when police work involved collating & presenting facts, rather than colluding in the most insulting, disgusting fiction of pretending male sex offenders are women? Vile.” She added: “Worse, colluding with the criminal, force his victim to call him she, claim victim status & get a more lenient sentence, prob in women’s prison. So done with system that rolls out red carpet for these scumbags whilst re abusing victims & providing possibility of further victims.”

MorbidCur said the police statement raises a few questions: “1. How can the police canvass to find the other victims if they go around asking about a woman? 2. Are they going to put a 6-yr old in jail for not calling this person ‘she’ at trial. 3. Is a woman’s prison a good place for this person?”

And Dinah Brand wants to know: “If a parent calls you and reports that their child was assaulted by a man in a park, will you connect it with this investigation? Will you correct the parents’ or the child’s use of pronouns? Shouldn’t you be reporting the facts of the case, not the alleged perpetrator’s lies?”

Is Ruby a male or a female? Surely police know if Eby has boy parts under “her” orange jumpsuit, right? Why won’t they answer my questions about that? How are they supposed to track down additional victims in this case? “Hey, Johnny, did the bearded woman in this picture hurt you?” Or maybe it will go like this:

Police: Johnny, can you describe the person who touched you in the park?

Johnny: The man had a black shirt and a beard.

Police: Now, Johnny, we can’t have you misgendering people. Look again at the picture. Is this the girl who hurt you?

Johnny: Huh?

And what if Johnny identifies a suspect who is not currently in police custody? Do police put out an all-points bulletin for a man or a woman? Or aren’t they allowed to say?

None of this bodes well for crimefighting, does it?