It’s Showtime: Join PJ Media’s Live Blog for Trump’s State of the Union Tonight

Y’all, it’s almost time. Tuesday night is President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union of his second term. (Last year’s speech was a Joint Address to Congress since Trump had only been back in office for a few weeks.)

Economic issues are what we expect the president to emphasize in the speech. MxM News reports:

The annual address — constitutionally required but politically pivotal — doubles as both a report to Congress and a national platform. Trump is expected to cite economic statistics aimed at contrasting his first year back in office with what he has repeatedly described as the inflation crisis under the Biden administration. But the speech won’t rely on numbers alone. The White House has invited guests whose personal stories align with the administration’s economic initiatives, positioning them as real-world examples of policy impact.

“In one year, President Trump has turned our country around from the brink of disaster, and he will rightly declare the State of Our Union is strong, prosperous, and respected,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. She also said that the American semiquincentennial will be a focus of the speech.

President Trump's State of the Union Address will celebrate 250 glorious years of our nation's independence and excellence, highlighting incredible stories of American heroes throughout the speech.



In one year, President Trump has turned our country around from the brink of… https://t.co/GzXdAktTPq — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 24, 2026

President Trump is also set to tout his efforts to lower the prices of prescription medications, including the launch of TrumpRx.com, which prices drugs based on a “most favored nation” pricing model.

Of course, the president will talk tariffs, which will surely be a sore subject after last week’s Supreme Court decision that invalidated Trump’s use of an emergency statute to justify and enact certain tariffs. It may be awkward since we’re expecting the justices to be in attendance.

Side note: I received a fundraising email from Trump this afternoon that referred to “showtime.” Gotta love his confidence!

President Trump will also talk about foreign policy in the State of the Union. He’s sure to highlight the fourth anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine, as well as tensions in Iran.

But all eyes will be on the Democrats’ response. Of course, the party has tapped Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) to give the official response, but we can also count on plenty of performative pouting and outrage.

“Democrats are also weighing how to respond, MxM News reports. “House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has suggested members either attend in ‘silent defiance’ or decline to attend and instead participate in alternative programming around the Capitol complex.”

So mature.

