Trump Returns to Red Georgia With Receipts

President Donald Trump arrived in Rome, Ga., in the northwest corner of the state, for a rally on Thursday. The idea of the rally, of course, is to highlight the progress that his administration has made in a state that he won in 2024.

The Peach State has had a reputation of going blue or purple, but that’s due to the outsized influence of metro Atlanta and other urban areas. The vast majority of Georgia is as red as the Bulldogs.

Thursday’s event felt like a who’s who of MAGA Georgia. From Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor, to University of Georgia legend Herschel Walker, currently our ambassador to the Bahamas, to current UGA great Gunner Stockton, Georgia’s conservatives are turning out for the president.

Getting ready for President Trump’s arrival with some fantastic Georgians! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/9TkcwD1qwh — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) February 19, 2026

The White House press release about the event reads (with emphasis in the original):

As President Donald J. Trump visits Georgia today, he returns to a state that is seeing real recovery, safer communities, and renewed strength under his leadership — as more work remains to fully reverse the economic damage of the Biden era. These are meaningful victories for Georgia families and workers, yet President Trump is resolute: He will not rest until every Georgian enjoys lower prices, higher wages, secure communities, and prosperity that reaches every corner of the state.

The press release also highlights where the administration’s policies are working in Georgia. One of the most obvious signs is gas prices, which are averaging $2.71 a gallon. I got gas in Athens a couple of weekends ago for $2.45.

Tax relief is saving Georgians over $3,000 a year, while wages could rise by as much as $6,700 a year in the coming years. Combine that with Jones’ plan to get rid of state income taxes, and Georgians could really benefit with more money in their pockets.

One of the most important reforms in Georgia since Trump came back into office is rural health care reform. GOP policies have infused $218 million into the state to strengthen hospitals and other facilities across the Peach State’s rural areas.

I would be remiss to leave out what immigration enforcement is doing in Georgia. The state where Laken Riley lost her life at the hands of an illegal alien is now seeing:

A criminal illegal alien from Mexico — who was already deported once before — was arrested and charged with raping an 11-year-old girl while her 10-year-old sister was in the room.

A criminal illegal alien from Mexico — who already had an active warrant for murder — was arrested.

A criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with convictions for seven counts of felony burglary was arrested.

A criminal illegal alien from Honduras with pending charges for battery of an unborn child, assault on a female, and domestic violence was arrested.

A criminal illegal alien from Canada and convicted firearms trafficker, alleged gang member, and former member of Canada’s Top 25 Most Wanted List, was arrested.

Homes are becoming more affordable, corporations are creating jobs, and Georgia is becoming safer. As the press release concludes, “Republican leadership is building a brighter, more prosperous future for all Georgians — and today’s visit underscores President Trump’s unrelenting commitment to finishing the job.”

This is what I voted for for my home state. I’m glad to see it paying off.

