Oh no, Candace Owens hardest hit. (And Megyn Kelly)
Why ain't you standing?
WOW!
Talking about the victims of violence from the left or because of the left, it feels like we have an adult in charge. Puts Dems on blast for not even standing for that.
Oh my, seeing Irina's mother next to Erika - this is heartbreaking.
I can't even watch Irina's mom.
The number of people in that chamber whose lives were shattered by left-wing violence or leftist policies is mind-boggling. Really, why have we been putting up with so much of this???
Another great comment:
You know, if I had any feelings...
Erika Kirk gets a shout out. I'm sure Candace Owen will make a diabolical Mossad plot out of this.
Yes—Kirk WAS martyred. Thank you for saying so, Mr. President
Get the hankies out…
Charlie Kirk shoutout 💔
Commenter frylock234 just made a wonderful point:
The best thing is that because so many Dems refused to attend, the remaining caucus are weakened in strength, so he's got them surrounded and can castigate them at his leisure.
Have many of you seen Melania? I'm still hoping to soon. Let me know what you thought in the comments.
Did the Dems stand up for God? Nope
Barron needs some of Melania’s spray tan.
So Ro Khanna named the wrong men on the floor of the House and brought an Epstein pimp to the SOTU? Is that right?
I love seeing happy couples. Even more than that, I love to see a man unapologetically in love with his wife.
We're seeing that right now.
He's just getting warmed up. He's starting to really go after the Dems forcing them to break decorum. By the end of this, some of the most unhinged will make fools of themselves.
The president just called Melania a "movie star." ❤️
OMG all the plain speak — I haven't heard the like in years!
Trump: "Democrats are destroying our county but we've stopped it in the nick of time."
Kick the screaming harpies out
The pertinent question is, "Does he care?"
Or as Trump just said, "We're lucky we have a country... with people like this."
THESE PEOPLE ARE CRAZY! CRAZY!
I can't believe we have to talk about this transgenderism issue either, Mr. President. But here we are in this crazy world. OMG - he just called out: "These people are crazy!"
Trump points to Dems: "These people are crazy."
