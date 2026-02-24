Contributor
seconds ago Eric Florack
Link Copied



He'd need a lot more of it on size matters alone

Contributor
2 mins ago David Manney

He's probably too busy studying

Contributor
1 min ago David Manney
Link Copied

Why ain't you standing?

WOW!

Contributor
1 min ago Tim O'Brien
Talking about the victims of violence from the left or because of the left, it feels like we have an adult in charge. Puts Dems on blast for not even standing for that.

Contributor
1 min ago Jennifer Rust
Oh my, seeing Irina's mother next to Erika - this is heartbreaking.

Contributor
2 mins ago Stephen Green
I can't even watch Irina's mom.
Contributor
2 mins ago David Manney
He's probably too busy studying

Contributor

Contributor
5 mins ago Chris Queen

Barron needs some of Melania’s spray tan.

Contributor
3 mins ago Athena Thorne
The number of people in that chamber whose lives were shattered by left-wing violence or leftist policies is mind-boggling. Really, why have we been putting up with so much of this???

Contributor
3 mins ago Chris Queen
Another great comment:

Cynical Optimist a few seconds ago

Oh no, Candace Owens hardest hit. (And Megyn Kelly)

Contributor
4 mins ago Stephen Kruiser
You know, if I had any feelings...

Contributor
4 mins ago Victoria Taft
Erika Kirk gets a shout out. I'm sure Candace Owen will make a diabolical Mossad plot out of this.

Contributor
4 mins ago Catherine Salgado
Yes—Kirk WAS martyred. Thank you for saying so, Mr. President 

Contributor
5 mins ago Athena Thorne
Get the hankies out…

Contributor
5 mins ago Catherine Salgado
Charlie Kirk shoutout 💔

Contributor
5 mins ago Jennifer Rust
Commenter frylock234 just made a wonderful point: 

The best thing is that because so many Dems refused to attend, the remaining caucus are weakened in strength, so he's got them surrounded and can castigate them at his leisure.

Contributor
5 mins ago Sarah Anderson
Have many of you seen Melania? I'm still hoping to soon. Let me know what you thought in the comments. 

Contributor
5 mins ago Victoria Taft
Did the Dems stand up for God? Nope

Contributor
5 mins ago Chris Queen
Barron needs some of Melania's spray tan.

Contributor

Contributor
6 mins ago Victoria Taft
So Ro Khanna named the wrong men on the floor of the House and brought an Epstein pimp to the SOTU? Is that right?

Contributor
6 mins ago Stephen Green
I love seeing happy couples. Even more than that, I love to see a man unapologetically in love with his wife. 

We're seeing that right now. 

Contributor
6 mins ago Tim O'Brien
He's just getting warmed up. He's starting to really go after the Dems forcing them to break decorum.  By the end of this, some of the most unhinged will make fools of themselves.

Contributor
6 mins ago David Manney
Waiting for the English captioning

Contributor
7 mins ago Athena Thorne

OMG all the plain speak — I haven't heard the like in years! 

Contributor
7 mins ago Chris Queen
The president just called Melania a "movie star." ❤️

Contributor
7 mins ago Athena Thorne
OMG all the plain speak — I haven't heard the like in years! 

Contributor 

Contributor
7 mins ago Victoria Taft
Trump: "Democrats are destroying our county but we've stopped it in the nick of time."

Contributor
7 mins ago Catherine Salgado
Kick the screaming harpies out

Contributor
7 mins ago Stephen Green
The pertinent question is, "Does he care?"

Or as Trump just said, "We're lucky we have a country... with people like this."

Contributor
7 mins ago David Manney
THESE PEOPLE ARE CRAZY! CRAZY!

Contributor
7 mins ago Jennifer Rust
I can't believe we have to talk about this transgenderism issue either, Mr. President. But here we are in this crazy world. OMG - he just called out: "These people are crazy!"

Contributor
7 mins ago Eric Florack
DHS blasts Democrats for bringing illegal aliens to State of the Union

Contributor
8 mins ago Catherine Salgado
Trump points to Dems: "These people are crazy."

