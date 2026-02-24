U.S. Men's Hockey Team Psyched to Attend the SOTU, Women's Team Declines Invitation

USA Hockey had a glorious Olympic Games. Both the men's and the women's teams won the gold medal in the final game against Canada. Both games went to 3-on-3 overtime and were won by the United States.

Donald Trump invited both the men's and women's teams to the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The men accepted immediately and with excitement.

"I don't know how much I'm allowed to say, but yes… we're excited to go," said Quinn Hughes, the stellar defenseman. "It's something you don't get to do… every Tuesday," he said of the SOTU invite, "but it's going to be special for us." His brother and teammate, Jack Hughes, scored the game-winning overtime goal in the final match.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, during an appearance on FOX News Channel's FOX & Friends Tuesday morning, called the chance to go to the White House on Tuesday night, after winning the gold medal, "the cool experience of a lifetime."

FBI director Kash Patel, who flew to Milan to watch the game, arranged a call between the winning men's team and the president. Trump jokingly said during the call, "I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that," Trump said. "I do believe I probably would be impeached [if I didn't invite them]," he jested.

Some of the men laughed. The women, however, were a different story. For hockey players, they sure have thin skin.

The women's team courteously declined the president's invitation. They were busy, don't you see?

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," a USA Hockey spokesperson said. "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate."

Sorry, but I call bullcrap. An invitation by the president of the United States to attend the State of the Union address is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Even if you can't stand the president's politics, you show respect to the office and, in this case, the Constitutional requirement for the president to "report to Congress… from time to time."

A presidential invitation to the White House is a singular honor afforded to very few Americans. Turning it down is a slap in the face to the office of the presidency and the Constitution of the United States.

Why the Constitution? The report is mandated in Article II, Section 3, Clause 1.

The text states that the President:

"...shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient..."

The language is mandatory, not optional. The President is required to report to Congress, though the timing and method are not strictly defined.

"From Time to Time" is a phrase that gives the President flexibility. In the early republic, some presidents (like Jefferson) sent a written line, while others (like Washington) delivered it in person. Since 1913 (starting with Woodrow Wilson), it has evolved into the annual televised speech we see today.

Beyond just giving an "update," the Constitution specifically empowers the President to propose a legislative agenda by recommending "measures" they believe are necessary for the country.

That joke by Trump during the call, claiming he'd be impeached if he didn't invite the women, was “demeaning and unacceptable," according to two idiotic members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus in the House of Representatives.

In a statement, caucus chair Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-New Mexico) and member Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Massachusetts) invited the women’s team to visit the Capitol at a future date to “celebrate their achievements and show our appreciation for their incredible representation of our country on the world stage — something the President could learn from.”

Of all the brain-dead nonsense Democrats have uttered since Trump returned to office, this idiocy is right near the top.

I wouldn't bring up my age, except I grew up in an America where no matter who was president, you respected the office, which is the highest elected office in the land. Seventy-seven million people voted for this person, and in our republic, that demands respect.

The women's hockey players are wrong. Dead wrong.

