Evidence Shows Georgia Hand Recount Was 'Riddled With Massive Errors and Provable Fraud,' Claims Lawsuit

Petitioners in a lawsuit organized by VoterGA, a nonpartisan nonprofit group founded to restore election integrity in Georgia, have amended their original complaint to inspect Fulton County ballots, alleging that “new evidence from public records that show Fulton County’s hand count audit of the November 3rd 2020 election was riddled with massive errors and provable fraud.”

Most of the new allegations and evidence are based on an analysis by VoterGA of mail-in ballot images from Fulton County that were made public.

“The team’s analysis revealed that 923 of 1539 mail-in ballot batch files contained votes incorrectly reported in Fulton’s official November 3rd 2020 results. These inaccuracies are due to discrepancies in votes for Donald Trump, Joe Biden and total votes cast compared to their reported audit totals for respective batches,” a press release from VoterGA reads. “Thus, the error reporting rate in Fulton’s hand count audit is a whopping 60%.”

Many dismissed the need for a forensic audit in Fulton County, as there’d already been a hand recount “proving” that Joe Biden won the state.

One type of error discovered by VoterGA was the counting of duplicate ballots. “The team found at least 36 batches of mail-in ballots with 4,255 total extra votes were redundantly added into Fulton Co. audit results for the November election. These illicit votes include 3,390 extra votes for Joe Biden, 865 extra votes for Donald Trump and 43 extra votes for Jo Jorgenson.” It’s funny how these errors always benefit Democrats.

FULTON COUNTY, GA: Evidence shows that batches of ballots were fed through machines several times in 2020 election comprising official certified election results.@GAballots breaks down what we’re looking at. MUST WATCH! @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/UpH1zj6H8r — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) July 13, 2021

While some discrepancies could be attributed to human error, VoterGA found evidence of deliberate fraud. “The VoterGA team found 7 falsified audit tally sheets containing fabricated vote totals for their respective batches. For example, a batch containing 59 actual ballot images for Joe Biden, 42 for Donald Trump and 0 for Jo Jorgenson was reported as 100 for Biden and 0 for Trump. The seven batches of ballot images with 554 votes for Joe Biden, 140 votes for Donald Trump and 11 votes for Jo Jorgenson had tally sheets in the audit falsified to show 850 votes for Biden, 0 votes for Trump and 0 votes for Jorgenson.”

FULTON COUNTY, GA: 🚨🚨🚨 More evidence from @VoterGa shows audit tally sheets were marked entirely for @JoeBiden despite having votes for Donald Trump and Jo Jorgensen in those batches. Must watch! @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/RPOBsCON7Q — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) July 14, 2021

Fulton County also failed to include over 100,000 tally sheets, “including more than 50,000 from mail-in ballots, when the results were originally published for the full hand count audit conducted by the office of the Secretary of State” for the November 2020 election. “Those tally sheets remained missing until late February when the county supplemented their original audit results.”

Joe Biden’s state-certified victory in the state was by fewer than 12,000 votes.

This evidence presented by VoterGA supports the eyewitness account of a private contractor hired to monitor the Atlanta-area elections, who saw “significant irregularities” ranging from “identical vote tallies repeated multiple times to large batches of absentee ballots that appear to be missing from the official ballot-scanning records.”

A forensic audit of Fulton County is currently underway.