Thanks to Candace Owens, I’ve Gotta Write About Mrs. Macron’s Privates

The first rule of leadership is, don’t lead your followers off a cliff.

Here’s a fun fact: Candace Owens, the ex-liberal, ex-conservative commentator who’s utterly fascinated by the genitalia of politicians, launched her foray in journalism by focusing on Donald Trump’s crotch. As we wrote a year ago:

Advertisement

Candace Owens began her journalism career by trying to profit from Trump-bashing: She was CEO of an online publication that conducted an “investigation” of Trump’s penis size (spoiler alert: It was deemed lacking), and she blasted conservatives in 2015 — less than ten years ago — claiming it was “good news” that the “Republican Tea Party… will eventually die off…”

Then, in 2017, Owens suddenly switched positions, assuming the identity of a fiery, uncompromising right-winger and MAGA enthusiast. In her words: “I became a conservative overnight.”

That led to a cup of coffee with The Daily Wire, one of the leading conservative multimedia platforms. Owens didn’t last very long: Instead of focusing on political commentary, she became another Alex Jones, pushing wacky conspiracy theories, such as the Jews assassinating JFK, Israel was involved in 9/11, Joseph Stalin was secretly a Jew, the Jews aren’t “real Jews” (they’re Khazars), Zionists are pedophiles who murder Christians on Passover… and a few zillion other theories about the evilness of Jews.

(Jews and crotches. Guess that’s her specialty.)

Her other ideas include a rejection of the “round-earth” theory (y’know, the one espoused by so-called “science,” which she calls a “pagan faith”). Plus, the munchkins in the “Wizard of Oz” were performing secret satanic rituals (that only she can detect), dinosaurs aren’t real (they’re “fake and gay”), and Brigitte Macron, of course, was born with a penis.

Advertisement

At first, conservatives were reluctant to point out her idiocy. After all, so many of Owens’ enemies were also our enemies — and the telltale sign of a well-run movement is how we protect our own people. A good move takes care of its own.

Alas, Candace Owens is the kind of person who works better in theory than in practice. As we noted:

Look, I get it: There’s desperation in the GOP to attract new voters, and the idea of Candace Owens — a smart, brave black lady who saw the light and became a conservative — is more appealing than the reality of the individual. As a concept, Candace Owens is great! As a person, her ex-colleagues at the Daily Wire couldn’t wait to kick her out the door because she’s more harm than help for the conservative movement. In less than a decade, she’s gone from the left to the right and then to the Reich. [emphasis added]

And now she’s gone straight into Brigitte Macron’s pants, pushing the stupidest, silliest, most inconsequential conspiracy theory of our age: The French first lady is secretly a dude.

But she’s not. She has three kids. There are plenty of photographs and videos of her; at no point was she ever on the UPenn swimming team.

The truth is, Brigitte Macron is a female sexual predator who groomed her underage student: She met her future husband, Emmanuel Macron, when he was only 15 and she was about 40. (Her daughter, Laurence Auzière-Jourdan, is actually a few months older than Emmanuel and was his classmate at the time.)

Advertisement

It’s creepy, gross, and more than a little weird. Which means, the truth about the Macron family was strange enough: It didn’t require further embellishments.

But Candace Owens is all about Candace Owens. It’s all about those clicks and views. Which is why she’s working her darndest to implicate President Trump in her goofy conspiracy theory that just triggered a defamation lawsuit from the first family of France:

“I find this to be irresistible and delicious,” Owens said on her Candace podcast Wednesday, declaring that the Macrons are “trying to groom the courtrooms” with their claims. “The discovery alone will be out of this world. We would be required to depose Donald Trump.” [emphasis added]

Obviously, this wouldn’t help promote the MAGA agenda. It would be an embarrassing sideshow — a time-sucking distraction from the 3.5 years the Trump administration has left.

But it would be great for Candace Owens.

She’s a shock-jock with a social media presence, constantly searching for novel ways to generate more media attention. Win or lose, the spectacle of a “penis trial” will further elevate her brand.

And when she loses?

That’s when she’ll play the victim card, pleading with her audience to send her money. (Which, perhaps, her lawyers can structure in such a way to circumvent her eventual court-ordered payments.) And we’re already seeing the beginning of this with her defiant statement:

Advertisement

“Candace Owens is not shutting up,” her rep said. “This is a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist. Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron. Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission. In France, politicians can bully journalists, but this is not France. It’s America. Candace will address everything on her show today, where she will continue to express her First Amendment rights.” [emphasis added]

Right: Candace Owens, after making thousands of baseless, bogus claims about Mrs. Macron’s genitalia, is being “bullied” by this lawsuit. (Poor Candace.)

Here’s the statement from Mrs. Macron’s lawyer:

“As detailed in the complaint, the filing of this lawsuit follows three separate retraction demands sent to Ms. Owens in the last year containing incontrovertible evidence disproving her allegations and proving, among other things, that Mrs. Macron was born a woman named Brigitte Trogneux, that she is not a blood relative of President Macron, and that the Macrons are not being controlled or blackmailed by unknown forces,” noted Virginia-based lawyer Clare in a statement released at the same time the lawsuit was filed. “To make matters worse, many others have republished her lies, thereby increasing their global audience and the emotional and reputational harm they have caused,” he added.

Advertisement

Ladies and gentlemen, are some conspiracy theories true? Yes!

But most aren’t. Most are a waste of time.

As a general rule, the “real story” is far more boring and mundane than the YouTube sensationalists — including Candace Owens — would ever admit. Yet they continue to pound the war drum, sacrificing the final vestiges of their own credibility before the altar of the Almighty Click.

It’s not about truth. It’s about views, clicks, impressions, and eyeballs. Influencers work in an attention-driven marketplace, and the easiest way for a stupid person to attract an audience is to say and do crazy things.

It’s worked well for Candace Owens. (At least, until she was sued.)

Hey, I always thought it was the liberals who didn’t know what a woman was — not Republicans. Any chance we can go back to that, please?

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!