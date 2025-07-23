Everyone in the Neighborhood Knew Hillary Was Batsh*t Crazy. Now the Intel Confirms It

Every neighborhood has one: the unpredictable one who calls the cops if you park too close to their mailbox, yells at the garbage man for looking at her too long, and glares at the local Girl Scouts as if they're conducting a home invasion instead of selling cookies. You don’t make eye contact. You certainly don’t walk your dog past her house. And when she starts screaming into the sky at 3 a.m. about how she knows what really happened to JFK Jr., everyone rolls over in bed, sighs, and says, “Well, that’s just her being her.”

Advertisement

For the Clinton White House, that neighbor was Hillary. And for years, the rest of us who dared to say so were labeled conspiracy theorists, misogynists, or right-wing loons. Funny thing, though. This week, the intelligence community handed us a dusty file and said: “Hey, remember that lady with the vase and the tranquilizers? Yeah. Turns out you were right.”

She Didn’t Just Snap

We weren't supposed to know, but we did.

In his 2016 book, Crisis of Character, retired Secret Service officer Gary Byrne shared inside details of the Clinton White House. His book read like The New York Post's Page 6. Byrne didn't consider Hillary a calculating stateswoman. Instead, she was a seething cauldron, acting like a pressure cooker that blew explosive steam.

Bill had the Blue Dress; Hillary had the launch of a vase. She exploded at staff, swore at Bill like a drunken sailor, and once launched a vase across the room in a fit of fury. Her target? Slick Willie ducked out of the way while the vase shattered against the wall. The rest of the staff decided it was a great time to go and check their offices for messages. They cleared the room to let her cool off.

The media reaction? Vapors overcame them as they gasped, "Unverified! Uncorroborated! Byrne is a bitter ex-employee."

The bastion of calm, cool reportage, CNN, spoke to "experts" who declared, without proof, that Byrne had to be lying because they saw Hillary as a charming, calm person.

You know, nice the way that batsh*t neighbor lady throws rocks at kids and says she's misunderstood.

Advertisement

Byrne's account wasn't a lone description. Many former agents and staffers confirmed her poor behavior, but (of course) only off the record.

They knew that if they were outed telling the truth, they'd end up on the Clintons' enemies list, living the rest of their lives looking over their shoulder. However, they know. Everybody in the political sphere knew. The rest of us, however, just weren't allowed to say it.

Putin Knew Too; And Kept It Quiet

This is the point where all those yells of "Trump is Putin's Puppet" die an agonizing death.

Today, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified a report that can only be described as stunning: During the 2016 election season, Russian intelligence had detailed reports of serious health issues surrounding Hillary Clinton, emphasis in the original post.

As of September 2016, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had Democratic National Committee (DNC) information that President Obama and party leaders found the state of Secretary Clinton’s health to be “extraordinarily alarming” and felt it could have “serious negative impact” on her election prospects. Her health information was being kept in “strictest secrecy,” and even close advisors were not being fully informed. The SVR possessed DNC communications that Clinton was suffering from “intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.” Clinton was placed on a daily regimen of “heavy tranquilizers,” and while afraid of losing, she remained “obsessed with a desire for revenge.” The SVR also had information that Clinton suffered from “Type 2 diabetes, congestive heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”

Advertisement

The reports weren't the flu or allergies, but full-on heart disease, diabetes, deep-vein thrombosis, COPD, and psychological instability treated with heavy medication.

Their internal documents referenced "intensified psycho-emotional problems," for which she was administered tranquilizers daily.

Putin had a goldmine of data, yet didn't say anything. He sat on it, keeping quiet, and keeping quiet the way you'd watch that crazy batsh*t lady mow the lawn wearing her bathrobe, wearing pink, fuzzy slippers.

From Matt Margolis:

As the documents show, Obama and his top officials, in coordination with Hillary’s presidential campaign, worked with their media allies to weaponize the intelligence community and stage a coordinated effort to delegitimize Trump before he even took office. But it’s actually even worse. The House Intelligence Committee report reveals that while the Obama administration was manipulating intelligence and pushing the narrative that Putin wanted Donald Trump to win the election, there was strong intelligence suggesting the opposite: Putin preferred Hillary Clinton. This in itself is hardly surprising, but there’s more. The real meat of this story is why Putin wanted Hillary Clinton to win. The reason, according to Obama’s own intelligence, is that Moscow possessed damaging information on her and saw her as easier to manipulate. One of the most damning findings is that the Obama-driven ICA “ignored strong indicators supporting the alternative hypothesis that, at a minimum, Putin didn’t care who won, and even had reasons to prefer a Clinton victory.”

Advertisement

According to Matt's column, Putin believed Hillary would defeat Trump, so they didn't do anything to derail her.

Let's try putting this into perspective. Putin is a man not known for his moral compass or discretion. He thought Hillary was so dangerous and unstable that he remained quiet and let her carry on.

Also from Matt:

The report goes further: By keeping the most damaging material on Clinton in reserve, Putin was not only demonstrating a clear lack of concern for Trump's election fate, but conversely, his actions could also indicate that he preferred to see Secretary Clinton elected, knowing she would be a more vulnerable President than candidate Trump. Moscow's reserve of compromising materials would have given Putin leverage over a Clinton Administration, but not a Trump one. In other words, Putin’s potential leverage over Hillary Clinton — what amounts to blackmail material — would have made her an ideal candidate for Russian influence.

In a situation where non-fiction trumps make-believe, the MSM and democrats (pardon the redundancy) screamed RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA! for years. Now? We learn the real favor Russia shared was silence. They wanted her to win. They didn't bother interfering because they were convinced the American voters would do the job for them.

The Media Covered it All. With a Nice Warm Blanket

If we treat Hillary's tantrums like a hurricane, then the press was FEMA, showing up a couple of years late, handing out bottled water and excuses.

Remember when Clinton collapsed at the 9/11 memorial in 2016? First, her campaign blamed the weather, then seasonal allergies, then, eventually, and reluctantly, admitted she had pneumonia only when a video showing Clinton getting unceremoniously dumped like a sack of potatoes into a black van. At the same time, staffers formed a human shield to prevent anybody from seeing it.

Advertisement





<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





How did the media respond? They praised her toughness, how she powers through sexism. News readers on TV claimed that if a female presidential candidate faints in public, it would lead to a dangerous example of gendered scrutiny. Consider the dichotomy: Trump was asked about the amount of ketchup on his steak, but nobody asked if Hillary could remain standing for 45 minutes.

Now, when Russian information confirmed what many of us suspected, they've either remained silent or pivoted to, "Well, we all have health problems."

Yup, but most people with COPD and taking mood stabilizers don't have a finger hovering over the nuclear buttons.

Everyone Knew, They Just Didn’t Want to Admit It

They just want to admit that everybody's fears were justified. What happened wasn't any whisper campaigns, bad campaign moments captured on smartphones, or even just foreign intel confirmation.

It was a pattern.

Hillary Clinton wasn't the first politician with health issues, and she won't be the last, either. Her advantage was the global support network, which made the job to cover them up easier.

According to Gabbard, Obama had the same briefings and files. The Obama White House either downplayed or outright ignored them.









Every time somebody raised the topic, the press flinched. The Clinton camp simply smirked, insisting ol' Hill was fit as a fiddle.

Meanwhile, the neighbor with a Fox News sticker on their Yeti cooler had been saying how she was two Xanax away from snapping like a twig. That neighbor didn't need to read a dossier; he just used his eyes.

Advertisement

Final Thoughts

If glassware were heard smashing against the walls, and someone were performing yard work wearing a housecoat, someone in an average neighborhood would be making phone calls.

But 2016 politics? There was a simple rule: If the topic is Hillary, just shut up and smile.

Today, we've read intelligence documents, eyewitness accounts, foreign heads of state, and Secret Service agents all telling the same stories: That lady was unstable and everybody knew it.

The media just didn't fail us; they lied, mocked, and protected a walking liability with both physical and emotional explosions.

So yes, the neighborhood was right about that batsh*t lady down the street. Now, eight years later, we finally have the receipts proving everybody right.

It's too late for 2016, but never too late to say: we told you so.

To me, the worst thing about this is the utter destruction of the MSM. For several years, early in my career, I worked as a radio reporter and observed objectivity and truth when reading and watching the news. Call it the naivety of youth. Now, I'm certain of the bias in the news, of course, but back then I didn't see it. Once you see, you can never unsee it.

How do we solve corrupt media? Or do we instead burn it down and rebuild it to be what a democratic republic needs for success?

It takes years to build respect and credibility, but a moment to crash it down.

The drive-bys have crashed so many times in the past few years that they've all lost credibility, yet, like cockroaches, they still survive.

Advertisement

How many Hillary Clinton foibles will it take before all but the true believers understand how corrupt many democrats are?

A great many.

Tired of media spin? So are we.

If you want journalism that doesn’t come with a side of narrative control, join PJ Media VIP today. Get full access to everything we publish: unfiltered news, fearless podcasts, and ad-free truth. Use promo code FIGHT to save 60% and help us keep the pressure on.