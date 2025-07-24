Is Hillary Admitting That the Intel Bombshell on Her Health Is True?

Newly declassified documents rocked the political world on Wednesday when they revealed that Hillary Clinton was reportedly on “heavy tranquilizers” and suffering from “psycho emotional problems” during the 2016 election. The bombshell comes from unclassified intelligence referenced in a September 2020 report by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which was part of a broader investigation into Russia’s efforts to interfere in the election. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified the material this week, igniting fresh scrutiny over Clinton’s fitness during her failed presidential run.

Advertisement

The documents allege that while she steered her 2016 campaign and the state apparatus behind her, Hillary Clinton was not only facing mounting political troubles but also serious personal health issues so grave that senior Democratic leaders and President Barack Obama himself were said to be “extraordinarily alarmed.” According to the report, Russian intelligence picked up chatter from the highest echelons of the Democratic National Committee indicating that Clinton suffered from “intensified psycho-emotional problems,” including episodes of anger, aggression, and erratic mood swings.

Most sensationally, it’s alleged that she was on a regimen of “heavy tranquilizers” throughout this period, her condition hidden even from close advisors to avoid torpedoing her electoral prospects. This is not just tabloid gossip or idle speculation.

“There were high-level DNC emails that detailed evidence of Hillary's, quote, psycho emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness, and that then Secretary Clinton was allegedly on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers,” Gabbard explained.

Recommended: Barack Obama Is in Trouble After Russiagate Receipts Drop

The intelligence community considered the reports credible enough to be stored in a secure intelligence vault at CIA headquarters and cited them in high-level government discussions. According to the House Intelligence Committee report, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had obtained Democratic National Committee (DNC) communications from September 2016 revealing that Obama and top party leaders were deeply concerned about Clinton’s health, describing it as “extraordinarily alarming” with the potential to have a “serious negative impact” on her election chances. The situation was so sensitive that her team kept her condition under the “strictest secrecy,” with even her closest advisers left in the dark.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Obama's office responded to accusations from President Donald Trump that Obama had committed treason, and it stands to reason that, in light of the recent charges and bombshells surrounding Clinton, she or one of her spokespeople would issue a statement responding to the revelations. Yet there’s been no response.

Clinton has not gone radio silent either. Her social media is still active, and she has made several posts on her X account on Thursday, none of which address the revelations from the House Intelligence Committee report. It’s like she’s pretending nothing has changed.

Is the plan to simply not say anything and wait for it to blow over? If so, how long will this strategy work? If these allegations are baseless, an innocent person would seize the microphone, demand an accounting, and clear the air. Instead, her camp has chosen stone-cold silence, which suggests that she either can’t rebut the specifics or fears what further scrutiny might bring into view.

Until Clinton steps up and confronts these charges head-on, the silence speaks more loudly — and more damningly — than any denial ever could.

The silence is deafening; if they can keep this buried, what else are they hiding from you? PJ Media has always dared to spotlight the facts the corporate media shields, exposing the truths they hope you’ll ignore. Unlock fearless reporting by becoming a PJ Media VIP — use the code FIGHT for a massive 60% off. Get exclusive stories, ad-free access, and join the conversation. Don’t wait: Your voice matters now more than ever.