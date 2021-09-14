The Morning Briefing: COVID Panic Merchants Might Want To Try Not Lying

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I don’t know why beef can’t be pulled and pork shredded.

We’re really running out of institutions and leaders we can believe in here in the good old United States lately. Maybe roller derby hasn’t been corrupted yet, but I can’t be terribly sure about even that.

The Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu pandemic ushered in a new class of power brokers, and they haven’t exactly shown themselves to be the best society has to offer. In the early pandemic days, a lot could be forgiven. Everyone was flying blind then. A year and a half later, one would presume that they would be getting better at this, but they’re not.

So they lie. Or dance around the truth a lot.

There has been speculation by the less trusting among us for a while now about the veracity of the reports of COVID hospitalization numbers, since those are one of the primary weapons of the people most heavily invested in keeping the public panic level at a fever pitch.

For about the millionth time since the pandemic began, the nutjob skeptics were right.

Matt covered it:

Many of us have been skeptical about official COVID figures for over a year now. Today, as COVID hospitalization rates are being cited regularly to justify drastic (and unconstitutional) COVID countermeasures, The Atlantic points us to a study from Harvard Medical School, Tufts Medical Center, and the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System that suggests official COVID hospitalization rates are overstating reality by a factor of two.

I’ve also heard anecdotal evidence from acquaintances in the medical profession who work in hospitals about rather expansive interpretations of what constitutes a COVID patient for the records. None of this is proof of complete systemic rot, of course, but it’s obvious that there are some flies in the truth ointment. Matt’s conclusion:

Last year, it was widely suspected that COVID death counts were inflated because hospitals were financially incentivized to assume a COVID-19 diagnosis and patients who died with COVID but not from COVID were possibly all counted as COVID deaths. In Florida, a fatal motorcycle accident was listed as a COVID-19 death. An investigation has shown other deaths were falsely attributed to the coronavirus in the state as well. In Washington state, gunshot victims were listed as COVID-19 deaths. Now it seems that hospitalization rates, which are contributing to the increased panic about COVID, may also be inflated.

Megan had another, even more disturbing about the once-respected medical profession:

A leaked Zoom call between doctors and marketing staff at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in North Carolina has gone viral. It shows staff plotting to “scare” the public with inflated COVID numbers. “I guess my feeling at this point and time is maybe we need to be completely a little bit more scary [sic] to the public,” says Dr. Mary Rudyk, who served as the former chief of medical staff. “There are many people still hospitalized that we are considering post-covid but we’re not counting in those numbers, so how do we include those post-covid people in the numbers of the patients we have in the hospital?” “We’re calling them recovered now,” replies an unidentified staff member. “From our standpoint, we would still consider them a COVID patient because they’re still healing. We can talk offline on how we run it up to marketing.” “I think we have to be more blunt, we have to be more forceful,” says Rudyk. “If you don’t get vaccinated you know you’re gonna die. Let’s just be really blunt to these people,” she continues, scoffing at vaccine-hesitant people.

Seriously, these people are unhinged.

When you’re truly on the side of right you don’t have to prevaricate, fudge statistics, or flat-out lie.

To complicate matters, when these people aren’t lying to the public, they are being completely incoherent.

No hearts or minds are going to change about getting vaccinated while a bunch of lying lunatics are running the asylum. It’s rough business when there is a public health crisis this massive and doctors who should be healing people are meeting with the marketing folk to figure out the best way to make crap up to be more “scary.”

I will say that I don’t think Anthony Fauci is a pathological liar. He’s just a power-mad idiot who gets almost everything wrong and then easily moves on without any remorse whatsoever.

Yeah, things are really looking up here.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This art teacher uses one continuous stroke to create incredible drawings! https://t.co/97uWSn5jwG pic.twitter.com/eyC53jL4cc — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 13, 2021

PJ Media

Kruiser’s ‘The Worst of Times’ for the Week of Sept. 5—Sept. 11

VodkaPundit: Dems are Worried. Very Worried.

AOC Unironically Wears ‘Tax the Rich’ Gown to Bougie Met Gala

#TrueStory. Conservatives Are Now Counter-Culture: True Liberalism Is Dead and Antifa Is Pure Establishment

Me again. ‘SNL’ Alum Jim Breuer Cancels Gigs With Proof of Vaccine Requirements

People I’ve Never Heard of (and Megan Fox) Get Raunchy at the VMAs

Joe’s Mandates vs. Xi’s Mandate of Heaven

President George W. Bush Blew It in Shanksville

When September 11 Was a Day of Pride

She’s rarely coherent. Check Out Kamala Harris’s Bizarre Justification for a Vaccine Mandate

D.C. Prepares for ‘Justice for J6’ Rally in Support of January 6 Detainees, Many Still in Solitary

Trust no one. [WATCH] Hospital Staff Caught Plotting to ‘Scare’ the Public on COVID-19

‘Blood on Your Hands’: Idahoans Welcome Biden With Large Protests

‘Put a Stake in the Heart of Evil’: #MeToo Actress Backing Larry Elder in California Recall

George Bush Decries ‘Domestic Terrorism’ at 9/11 Tribute, Trump Gives Him a Clown-Slap

Study Suggests COVID Hospitalization Numbers Could Be Grossly Misleading

Zito: Brother of Fallen Firefighter Has Made It His Life’s Mission to Take Care of Those Who Serve Us

Prager: Why Freedom Is in Serious Jeopardy

UPDATE: Seattle Area Cop Ambush Suspect Back in Jail After a REAL Judge Raises His Bond

EXCLUSIVE: Defense Says Travis County DA Jose Garza Files Motion to Seal Evidence Against Him in High-Profile Shooting Case

Chris Christie 2024? Former Governor Pushes His Way Back Into the Spotlight

Townhall Mothership

DON’T LET THE MORON TALK! White House Cuts Live Stream of Biden Mid-Sentence as He Asks a Question

What Role Could Latinos Play in the California Recall?

Then he should resign. Joe Biden Wanted to Let Everyone Know He’s No Fan of the ‘F**k Joe Biden’ Chant…on 9/11

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts on Biden’s Vaccine Mandates: The President Is ‘Ignorant’ on COVID-19 Data

Nicki Minaj rules. Nicki Minaj Incurs the Wrath of the COVID Hive Mind

Biden Busted for Claiming yet Another Unbelievable Story

There’s a good kind? Jennifer Siebel Newsom Is the Worst Kind of ‘Feminist’

Oklahoma Looking To Renovate Gun Ranges, Build More

Cam&Co. Chicago Mayor Wants To Sue Gang Members Over Violence

WaPo Editors Ignore Realities Of Chipman’s Defeat

Major trade group questions Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

Surprise! Slate’s advice column is full of fake letters

Sure sounds like OSHA’s going to have a hard time enforcing Biden’s federal vaccine mandate

Bad boys — or good guys? “Cops” to return Oct 1

Pentagon’s John Kirby still can’t confirm the ‘high profile’ targets who were killed in US drone strike

Blinken tells House committee the Taliban are falling short of international community’s inclusivity expectation

Dan Rather trips all over himself ‘playing the Things You Can’t Make Up game’ to take a swipe at Amy Coney Barrett

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Here’s the Real Reason Ben Stein Was Suspended From YouTube

Here We Go: Irregularities Reported in Newsom Recall Election

Did Secretary of State Blinken Lie to Congress about Afghanistan? Sure Looks That Way.

Hollywood Celebrities Promote Dangerous 9/11 Conspiracies in New Documentary

Biden Isn’t Even Pretending His Vaccine Mandate Is About COVID

GOLD Schlichter: Do Republicans Really Have a Shot at Recalling Gavin Newsom?

Around the Interwebz

‘Jeopardy!’ Review: The Long, Painful Goodbye Of Mike Richards

Woke book-burning

Tension over boosters rises as FDA regulators quit and publicly blast Biden’s plan

New Zealand’s Slow-Moving ‘Living Fossils’ Have the Fastest Sperm Among Reptiles

Bee Me

Biden Unveils Innovative ‘Make Black People Lose Their Jobs’ Plan https://t.co/5ifGlrpgRv — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 13, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

If aliens had a sense of whimsy they’d dress us up like Elton John after the abductions and probes.