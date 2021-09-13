Biden Isn't Even Pretending His Vaccine Mandate Is About COVID

The Biden administration wants us to think that their vaccine mandate is about getting control over COVID. I’ve never been convinced that it is.

The past few days have proven that Biden’s vaccine mandate has effectively changed the national conversation. Announced right before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, it gave us something else to talk about instead of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and the 13 U.S. service members killed as a result. There’s ample evidence that the Biden administration knows this mandate is unconstitutional and won’t survive any legal challenges—several of which have already been started.

But there’s more evidence that the mandate has nothing to do with protecting us from COVID. On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in a now-infamous exchange, admitted that illegal immigrants at the southern border aren’t included in the mandate .

“Why is it that you’re trying to require anybody with a job or anybody who goes to school to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but you’re not requiring that of migrants that continue walking across the southern border into the country?” asked Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

“Well, look, our objective is to get as many people vaccinated across the country as humanly possible,” Psaki explained. “And so the president’s announcement yesterday was an effort to empower businesses, to give businesses the tools to protect their workforces. That’s exactly what we did. But certainly we want everybody to get vaccinated. And more people who are vaccinated, whether they are migrants or whether they are workers, protects more people in the United States.”

Not satisfied by this non-answer, Doocy pressed back: “But it’s a requirement for people at a business with more than 100 people, but it’s not a requirement for migrants at the southern border. Why?”

Psaki replied, “That’s correct,” and quickly moved on to a different reporter.

RELATED: Don’t Be Fooled: Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Is Just a Distraction

The White House doesn’t care about protecting immigrants in this country from COVID. Heck, they don’t even care about Americans getting COVID from immigrants. We’ve known for months now that COVID-positive immigrants have been coming in through the border and then brought into the interior of the country by the Biden administration.

According to a report from the Washington Post last month, the Biden administration was planning to offer—not mandate—single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines to migrants who cross the border.

Offer, not mandate.

Biden’s reckless border policies have been blamed for a surge in COVID cases in Texas, yet Biden’s mandate seems to be targeting Americans in companies with 100 or more employees (because, obviously, those in companies with 99 employees or less are immune or something).

Nothing about Biden’s vaccine mandate makes sense. Even members of Congress and the court system and their staff are exempt from the mandate. It feels like last year when everyone who issued various COVID restrictions was breaking their own rules. Is COVID really a problem? If so, why is it that the same people pushing mandates and lockdowns are the same people who either unequally enforce them or don’t abide by their own restrictions? Last year we were told that gathering in large groups was akin to mass murder… unless you were a part of a BLM protest. Clearly, the vaccine mandate, which isn’t even universal for Americans, let alone people coming into the country, is not about protecting us from COVID. I submit that it’s all just a distraction from Afghanistan.

The question is, will we fall for it?