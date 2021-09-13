[WATCH] Video Shows Hospital Staff Plotting to 'Scare' the Public on COVID-19

A leaked Zoom call between doctors and marketing staff at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in North Carolina has gone viral. It shows staff plotting to “scare” the public with inflated COVID numbers. “I guess my feeling at this point and time is maybe we need to be completely a little bit more scary [sic] to the public,” says Dr. Mary Rudyk, who served as the former chief of medical staff. “There are many people still hospitalized that we are considering post-covid but we’re not counting in those numbers, so how do we include those post-covid people in the numbers of the patients we have in the hospital?”

“We’re calling them recovered now,” replies an unidentified staff member. “From our standpoint, we would still consider them a COVID patient because they’re still healing. We can talk offline on how we run it up to marketing.”

“I think we have to be more blunt, we have to be more forceful,” says Rudyk.

“If you don’t get vaccinated you know you’re gonna die. Let’s just be really blunt to these people,” she continues, scoffing at vaccine-hesitant people.

Senior doctors discuss inflating COVID numbers by counting recovered patients as active COVID patients. "We need to be more scary to the public. If you don't get vaccinated, you know you're going to die."pic.twitter.com/KVDIbUq9ZV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 12, 2021

The hospital issued a statement in response to the video that local station WRAL called a “debunking.”