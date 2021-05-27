The Morning Briefing: Democrats' Pre-Election Lies Are Unraveling

Top O’ the Briefing

Try as I might, I just can’t block last year out of my head. I’m going to need some sort of medically-induced coma to be able to pull that off. Rather than continue the futile effort of avoiding it, I spend my time picking it apart, trying to see if I can pinpoint the exact moment that it all went awry. I’m writing a book that recaps the madness and it still seems as if I’m chronicling a bad dream. It couldn’t really have been that surreal, could it?

I keep checking, and I guess it was.

Despite four relentless years of the media lying intensely about him, Donald Trump was still poised to be re-elected as we headed into 2020. Then the infernal Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu hit and the Democrats immediately sniffed opportunity.

The centerpiece of their early attacks on Trump involved painting him — and by extension his supporters — as a RAAAAAACIST liar for insisting that the coronavirus came from a lab in Wuhan. From there they built the house of lies that enabled the race to become close enough for them pull whatever shenanigans they did in November that got us to this point.

We entered a truly disturbing and bizarre phase where the American mainstream media was willing to take at face value any claims made by agents of the Chinese Communist Party all the while rejecting and denigrating anything that was said by the President of the United States. It was a new low even for that group of professional bottom-dwellers.

As my colleagues over at Townhall noted yesterday, some in the media weren’t behaving like lapdogs for the CCP:

Throughout 2020, as the China virus spread across the globe, infecting millions and killing hundreds of thousands, Townhall reported on the latest information about COVID-19’s spread, President Trump’s plan to defeat it and his efforts to develop new treatments, and most importantly, reminded readers where the virus originated: Wuhan, China. While Townhall reported on those questioning the lies coming from the Chinese communist government and the scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology about the coronavirus leaking from a lab, the left-wing media, Democrats, and Dr. Fauci bought into the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda and anyone asking questions about a potential lab leak was labeled a conspiracy theorist. Now, the Left and the Democrat Media Complex are changing their tune, saying that the lab leak theory has some credibility, but we were reporting the facts and real news first

There were also many of us who weren’t Fauci fans from the get-go. He looks more and more dodgy by the day now.

The pandemic was a godsend to Biden and the Democrat Media Complex knew it. It gave him a one-note campaign. He didn’t have to grasp and talk about complex policy issues. He had an excuse to abandon the rigors of a presidential campaign and stay home and make the occasional video appearance from his basement. All he had to do was bark, “Trump! Virus! Bad!” and DOCTOR Mommy Jill could let him get back to his Legos.

Dem-friendly media of both the mainstream and social variety went to work feverishly to make the magic happen for Drooling Joe. They continued to discredit Trump and his supporters whenever they told the truth about the virus. Facebook decided that it was in the business of deciding what was and was not truth. The site began yanking any content that went against the approved Democratic pandemic narrative.

There’s been a bit of a shift on that front too:

On Wednesday, Facebook ended its ban on posts claiming that COVID-19 was man-made, a spokesman told Politico. Facebook had previously decreed that the man-made virus theory had been debunked. “In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” Facebook said in a statement. “We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.”

The “new facts” line is rich. The facts were there in the beginning, they were just inconvenient for what Facebook was trying to achieve for Joe Biden.

It wasn’t just the truth about the plague that Zuckerberg and Company had to sweep under the rug. There was also the matter of Biden’s sleazebag cocaine freak son Hunter. When the really bad news about him broke late in the campaign, Zuckey, Dorsey, and the rest of the Hitler Youth began shutting down anyone who truthfully talked about that. We were told that it was a nothingburger of a story and that Biden was the most innocent of lambs when it came to any of the Burisma stuff.

Tyler wrote yesterday that that bit of fiction is falling apart now too:

According to documents on the laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop in Delaware, Hunter introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to an executive at the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma at a dinner in Washington, D.C. Burisma was paying Hunter Biden $83,333 per month to sit on the firm’s board. Hunter’s Russian and Kazakh business partners also attended the dinner. Hunter Biden invited guests to the dinner on April 16, 2015, held in the private “Garden Room” at Café Milano, a Georgetown restaurant whose catchphrase is, “Where the world’s most powerful people go.” The New York Post first reported on the emails on Wednesday. The next day, Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive at Burisma, emailed Hunter Biden to thank him for introducing his father.

When they weren’t lying outright, they were actively suppressing the truth. We’ve all got opinions on how many legitimate votes Joe Biden received last November (LOL at 81 million) but one thing is very obvious now: however many people actually did vote for him did so without complete or honest information.

Of course, the Dems and the MSM are all safe from repercussions now. The Oval Office fix is in, and even they know that Ol’ Gropes isn’t going be running again, no matter what his wife keeps telling him to say. Naturally, the mainstream media won’t be reporting on how awfully the mainstream media behaved to get Biden elected.

In parting, let me say that all of this really isn’t doing much for my skepticism about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

