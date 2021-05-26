Hollywood Is Down With The Clowns, Produces 127 Woke TV Show Episodes Promoting BLM, Systemic Racism, and Defund the Police

Another Communist Goal Achieved

Goal number 21 of the 1963 communist goals is, “Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.” Well done, komrades.

In the year since the death of George Floyd, Hollywood has churned out 127 episodes of various TV shows promoting either “systemic racism,” BLM, or defunding the police.

Some of the propaganda-laden TV shows attacking cops and promoting Marxism are CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted and NCIS: Los Angeles, NBC’s Chicago PD and Superstore, and CW’s Black Lightning.

CW’s Black Lightning aired an episode in which police conduct a no-knock raid and kill an innocent black woman. BLM rallies, not riots, follow. Clearly an homage to Breonna Taylor. Did the episode mention the real-life Breonna allowed her ex-boyfriend to use her address and car to sell drugs? Did the episode show her current boyfriend fire his gun illegally through a door and hit a cop? Did the show mention Breonna was hit in the crossfire? I don’t know, I’ve never even heard of the show. The point of the episode is obvious: Breonna died because cops are racists who can’t wait to kill black people.

CBS’s S.W.A.T. and ABC’s The Rookie have recently aired shows promoting the idea that defunding our police is a good idea. The Rookie reportedly featured a character arguing “the criminal justice system is inherently biased, designed to punish poor people, and people of color,” and that the only way to fix it would be to “defund the police.”

Dan Fogelman, creator of the NBC show This Is Us, wanted a pro-BLM season premiere just before the election. Fogelman said the show has always been apolitical, and there was no agenda involved in the decision to air the episode days ahead of the 2020 election.

In the first two episodes an adult, black character, Sterling K. Brown, who was raised by white people, fires his white, female therapist, suggesting he can’t open up to a white woman. He then goes after his white family for not talking about race when he was a kid.

“We don’t speak of Democrat or Republican or you-know-who on the show,” Fogelman stated. “It’s always just been American life. But it felt almost irresponsible not to take on the moment, and I think you’ll find … it very much lives in the same space of the show where you’re dealing with the human side of things.”

“You know who?” Yes, we do know: Trump.

Bad white people play a part in the new season of Law & Order: SVU. In the season premiere, Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) gets a smackdown from the department’s Internal Affairs, who school her on how some cops, “never see themselves as racist but are in denial about their complicity in the systemic racism of the NYPD.”

No word if any of the shows will mention that the looting and rioting of BLM cost $2 billion dollars worth of damage in 140 cities.