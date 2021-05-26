KARMA: CNN Suffers Humiliating Ratings Crash Since Trump Left Office

CNN, which specialized in fake news designed to make Trump a one-term president, has lost a huge portion of its audience since Trump left office.

And that’s not hyperbole.

According to ratings from Neilsen Media Research, CNN has lost 67 percent of its total viewers since January.

“During the primetime hours of 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (EST), CNN lost around 65% of its total viewers since January,” reports The Daily Caller. “In the critical 25-54 age demographic, the network lost 71% of its viewers for both the day and primetime.”

While all major cable news stations experienced a decline in viewership, CNN’s drop is the most significant. “MSNBC had the second-largest drop in viewership since January, losing 49% of its total viewership between January and May. In the 25-54 age demographic, the network lost 63% of its viewers. During primetime hours, MSNBC lost 42% of its total viewers and 58% of viewers between the ages of 25 and 54.”

Fox News had the smallest drop, losing only 12 percent of its total viewers.

Cable News Ratings Sunday May 23 Average Viewers

4 pm to Midnight Demo | Total

1⃣@FoxNews 119,875 822,875

2⃣@CNN 120,000 558,125

3⃣@MSNBC 49,750 396,000 Primetime

1⃣Fox News 129,000 1,015,333

2⃣CNN 163,667 708,333

3⃣MSNBC 47,667 383,333 pic.twitter.com/YfqfRoNNG8 — RoadMN (@RoadMN) May 25, 2021

Just months into Trump’s presidency, Project Veritas released footage of a senior producer at CNN admitting that the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was dubious, but the network pushed the fake story anyway because it juiced their ratings.