Is the End of Dr. Fauci's Reign Coming Soon?

As far as I’m concerned, Dr. Anthony Fauci lost all credibility last year when he praised New York’s response to the pandemic, but his repeated shifting positions, and, frankly, awful performance as our nation’s top infectious diseases expert, has some calling for him to be fired, and I’m all for it.

“Dr. Fauci represents everything that President Eisenhower warned us about in his farewell address: the scientific-technical elite steering the country toward their own ends,” Republican Rep. Warren Davidson in a statement. Davidson introduced the Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal (FIRED) Act earlier this month. The bill would set a 12-year term limit for appointees serving as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—which Fauci has been since 1984.

“Under Dr. Fauci’s guidance, Americans have lost confidence in the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, leading to confusion and serious government overreach that has threatened Americans’ livelihoods and freedoms,” Davidson added.

The main reason Republicans are calling for his ouster is his recent admission that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) sent $600,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for research into the transmissibility of bat coronaviruses to humans.

“He has been wrong, intentionally deceptive, and inconsistent throughout this entire pandemic. A few examples of Fauci’s failures include claiming there was very little risk to Americans in January of 2020, opposing President Trump’s China travel ban, then crediting it with saving lives, and wrongly predicting an explosion of cases in Texas after Gov. Abbott lifted the state mask mandates,” Rep. Guy Reschenthaler told Fox News on Tuesday. “It is long past time for Dr. Fauci to stop talking to the American public. Fauci should resign or be fired immediately.”

In addition to admitting that the NIH gave $600,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Fauci also conceded that COVID-19 may not have been naturally occurring after insisting for over a year that it was.

Polls have shown the American people have lost their confidence in Dr. Fauci over the past year, but the real question is, have Democrats, particularly the Biden administration?

Sadly, I don’t see the FIRED Act getting much, if any, bipartisan support, and I don’t see Biden firing Fauci as his medical advisor.

But, who knows, maybe we’ll get lucky.