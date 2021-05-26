Border Patrol Nabs 115 Illegal Migrants Near Texas Border, Many Hiding Out in Camo

I encourage anyone who cares about the border and ending the chaos the Biden administration has unleashed on it to follow the various Border Patrol Facebook feeds. They’re enlightening.

For instance, have you heard any media report that the Border Patrol picked up over 100 illegals, some of who were hiding out in the desert in camo? They did, according to a Facebook post Tuesday.

US Border Patrol Big Bend Sector Van Horn Station had over 115 apprehensions yesterday. With the help of Texas Department of Public Safety aircrew, agents were able to locate multiple individuals dressed in camouflage, trying to conceal themselves from detection. Stonegarden partnerships with local law enforcement agencies are key to border security.

This seems organized and ominous. Such folks may be less migrants than cartel invaders.

The Big Bend is wild country, a large desert with rattlesnakes and other hostile creatures, and with civilization scattered in small towns and ranches across vast territory. Crossing it is perilous. There are a lot of places to hide, and lots of places to die.

On May 21, Biden’s border magnet once again put lives in jeopardy and soaked up American taxpayer-funded resources. One man perished.

US Border Patrol Big Bend Sector Crossing the border illegally is very dangerous and in this instance, life threatening. Multiple agencies and assets worked together to locate and rescue an undocumented individual and recover his deceased brother. Do not put your life at risk. Great work by all!

Over in the Del Rio sector, Border Patrol caught some migrants taking the unwise risk to cross the Rio Grande at night.

US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector This group of 118 crossed around midnight and risked crossing in the dark. The inherent dangers of crossing the river are greatly amplified at night as low visibility and higher water levels increase the possibility of life-threatening accidents going unnoticed until it’s too late.

Again, it’s worth pointing out that these are the ones they catch. No one knows how many are getting through. It’s also worth pointing out that the Biden administration isn’t telling Congress or anyone else what it’s doing with the ones who are caught.

One of its contracts in this regard is under investigation, reports the Washington Times. That was a no-bid contract that went to a group that just hired a Biden admin crony, by the way.

Homeland Security’s inspector general has opened an investigation into a massive no-bid contract ICE doled out to a firm that’s holding illegal immigrants in hotels, congressional Republicans revealed Monday. The contract with Endeavors Inc., worth $87 million, is orders of magnitude larger than what the firm had handled before, and was awarded soon after a former employee at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement joined the company. Republicans on Capitol Hill had demanded the probe — and have even launched one of their own.

Expect the mainstream media to ignore this as quickly as they can.

Back in Del Rio, on May 20:

US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector Del Rio Station agents just apprehended another large group of over 150 migrants near the Rio Grande. Our Del Rio Station has seen the bulk of these large groups and has averaged over 230 migrants apprehended every day for the past 60 days.

And May 21:

US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector Yesterday alone, our agents apprehended over 1,000 migrants, a new daily high for Del Rio Sector. Our agents and law enforcement partners continue to do an impressive job addressing this dynamic situation, stopping 27 smuggling attempts and 3 convicted sex offenders over the past 48 hours.

But to Joe Biden, this isn’t a crisis, and Kamala Harris has yet to show up at the border she was allegedly assigned to deal with.