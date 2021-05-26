Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 124: Katie Pavlich on Guns, Tacos, and Things to Like About Washington, D.C.

By Stephen Kruiser May 26, 2021 3:17 PM ET
Bear Down, Arizona

It took some time (I’m terrible at booking guests — I need an assistant) but I’m excited to finally welcome my Townhall colleague and fellow University of Arizona Wildcat Katie Pavlich to the Kabana podcast.

Katie is a rarity: she’s been working in the Swamp for a long time but hasn’t let it affect her. In fact, she offers some good perspective on that in this episode. Trust me dear friends, it won’t be the last time that one of my younger guests exhibits a lot more maturity than I do.

We also spend a fair amount of time talking about the future of the GOP, Trump, and the party’s prospects for 2022.

It’s a fun, wide-ranging conversation that I’m glad we finally got to have. You will be too.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
