The Morning Briefing: Bill de Blasio Reminds Us That He's an Unhinged Commie Dictator

Since I like to be honest with you all of the time, I have to admit that I don’t like being wrong. That is precisely the reason that I don’t do it very often. Sure, there were some unforced errors at the beginning of the pandemic last year. After things got going I got my groove back and started getting things right.

I really wish I hadn’t. It can be a burden.

Last February I could see the writing on the variant wall, and knew that the Dem Tyrant Circus was not going to stop rolling down Main Street:

What many of us were forgetting is that Democrats like to play the long game on these crises that they salivate over as opportunities. Sometime last December I realized they were going to look for ways to keep terrorizing the public in the name of public safety.

Now we’re in the dog days of the Delta Variant summer, and the worst of the worst are busy proving that they’ve got new tyrannical depths to plumb.

Tyler had a story yesterday about America’s Most Incompetent and Creepy Mayor:

On Monday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated that all city workers (some 300,000 people) either get a COVID-19 vaccine or take a test weekly. On Tuesday, he endorsed broader mandates, urging private-sector businesses to force vaccines on their employees. In an interview on MSNBC, the mayor declared that “we need to look at every form of mandate” and “the voluntary phase is over.” “I think we need to look at every form of mandate — that’s public sector and private sector,” he said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “I’ve said to the private sector in New York City, any private sector entity, ‘Go ahead and do a full mandate, if that’s something you feel you can do and works for you, do it now. Everyone’s in a different situation, but go as far as you can go right now because we have to stop the delta variant.’”

In case you missed it, this was the headline of the post of mine from February that I linked to above: “Get Ready for COVID-19 Variants Panic-Porn Perma-Mandates.”

Hizzoner Bill has always been a full-on commie, and we know how aroused they are by totalitarianism. It’s Fetish #1 for them. The amazing thing about de Blasio is his continuing willingness to prove that he can become more awful by the moment.

Most of the dictators in history have been high-functioning, intelligent sociopaths. De Blasio, however, couldn’t think his way out of an open bathroom. Watching de Blasio wield that much political power in that way is kinda like watching a chimp with ‘roid rage. One of the dumber chimps in the zoo. It could be rough going for the citizens of New York until he’s out of office.

I’m so old I can remember when Democratic politicians said they were going to follow the science and let that inform their policy decisions. Now they’re merely following their almost sexual urges to exert control over their constituents.

OK, I didn’t really mean the “almost” part.

