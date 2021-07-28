Biden's COVID and Border Policies Collide With a Discovery at a Texas Whataburger

The other night I posted a little ditty on Facebook, both to work through the trying times in which we live and to see if Facebook would censor me for being logical and saying obviously true things.

They didn’t. Here’s what I posted.

The logic of this…

The same government that’s encouraging people to get vaccinated…

…is also telling the vaccinated to mask up…

…and allowing hundreds of thousands of people who haven’t been tested or vaccinated that we know of, and aren’t wearing masks…

…to just come into the country and go wherever they want, with no regard for our laws, and no requirement that they get tested, vaccinated, or mask up.

And we know from the science that kids aren’t vectors of this virus. But their schools will probably be disrupted again.

I’m vaccinated. This makes no sense.

The two lines in my meterless poem that describe the situation on the border have been confirmed by this story. Some police officers in La Joya, Texas, discovered something disturbing.

The La Joya Police Department said a patrol officer was waved down Monday by someone concerned about a group that appeared to be sick at a Whataburger fast food restaurant. The officer found a family inside who were coughing and sneezing and not adhering to health guidelines, including the wearing of masks, authorities said during a news conference. A manager told the officer they wanted the people to leave the establishment because they were making everyone inside “uneasy.” When the officer approached the migrants, they said they had tested positive for the coronavirus and had been apprehended by Border Patrol agents several days prior before being released.

Keep in mind, Whataburgers are extremely popular in Texas. They’re practically a cult. The sick folks may have infected dozens of other people who happened to be in or pass through that restaurant that day.

It gets worse.

“We did not know this,” he said. “No one told the city of La Joya. No one told the police department that these people were here and no one told us that these people were possibly ill.” The migrants told the officer they were staying at the nearby Texas Inn & Suites. The hotel manager told authorities that the Catholic Charities of The Rio Grande Valley had booked rooms in the hotel to house undocumented immigrants detained by Border Patrol. “We have an understanding based on what was told to us that the hotel in totality has already been rented out,” Casas said. “The information we have is that everyone that is staying in that hotel is COVID-19 positive because it’s being rented out for them.”

Local authorities weren’t told that there’s a hotel full of COVID-positive illegal aliens right in their midst, or that those who are staying there are free to move about. And the people we’re paying to be housed there aren’t carrying any COVID documentation either.

This is one way to keep a pandemic going.

None of this makes any sense if Biden’s government really prioritizes the safety of the American people. None of it.

La Joya and the rest of the world still wouldn’t know if some alert folks at the Whataburger hadn’t flagged down the cops.

How widespread is the practice of the Biden government handing COVID-positive people off to a charity that’s clearly not managing them properly?

We have literally no way of knowing how widespread this issue is, because the government isn’t telling anyone, and it’s apparently paying Catholic Charities to shut up about it.

Roughly a million people of unknown origin have crossed into the United States illegally just since Joe Biden was sworn in. He isn’t even bothering to manage the situation with anything approaching effectiveness.

But he’s buttonholing Americans who doubt the COVID vaccine for one reason or another — some, because Biden himself cast doubt on the vaccine for spite and politics — into getting the vaccine. As I said above, I’m vaccinated. I don’t listen to Joe Biden on anything and never have and I certainly wasn’t going to start listening to him when it comes to my health.

But he has no business scolding anyone about the vaccine or mandating anyone do or don’t do anything when he’s derelict in his job, leaving the border wide open and using our money to house COVID-positive people who have come here illegally and are not being managed. That’s on him, as is every illness and death that results from it.