[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Find Your Yellow Butterfly

IT’S HERE!!!!

I’m back in my natural habitat, which is in front of a camera. It’s a comfort to be in the ol’ happy place again.

via GIPHY

Some of you may remember that I first came to PJ Media as part of the now-defunct PJTV. As I am at my best when I’m standing up and talking to a camera or a live audience, I’ve wanted to get back to doing recurring video segments for quite some time now. Going to each of your houses for live sets just isn’t in the budget at this time.