The Kruiser Kabana Episode 140: Carol Roth On Her New Pandemic Book 'The War On Small Business'

Will We Ever Learn From History?
My friend Carol Roth is back on the podcast to discuss her excellent and important new book, The War on Small Business: How the Government Used the Pandemic to Crush the Backbone of America.
Carol gets deep into the unconscionable favoritism shown by our pandemic overlords to huge companies all the while they were cavalierly destroying the lives of American small business owners. As I mention in the episode, I come from a family full of small business owners, so this one really hit home.
I don’t think I’ve ever encountered anyone who makes talking about business and economics as interesting as Carol does. This is some heavy subject matter that she deals with in this book but it’s essential reading if we’re going to learn anything from the myriad mistakes made by the government last year.
Carol is a lot of fun on Twitter, give her a follow. You can buy her book here.
Enjoy!