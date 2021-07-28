Right-Wing Twitter Loses Its Mind Over Simone Biles Withdrawing from Competition. Is it Fair?

If you were on Twitter yesterday, you would have thought Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles had robbed a bank, shot up a preschool, and then looted a Nike store for fun. Instead, she dropped out of a team competition she felt she could not continue. Many overly harsh comments were made on conservative Twitter where blue checkmarks had a field day tearing the gymnast apart for “quitting” on her team.

Matt Walsh from The Daily Wire wrote, “The star player on a football team would never get subbed out because he’s ‘in a bad headspace.’ It is impossible to imagine [Tom] Brady or [Patrick] Mahomes leaving a playoff game because of their ‘bad headspace’ because it simply has never happened and never would.”

“Oh, so she quit on her team at a time when they needed her most and cost them the championship. I didn’t think these American Olympians could possibly get even MORE unappealing but alas, here we are,” wrote Jesse Kelly.

“We now have decorated Olympic athletes quitting in the middle of the competition because they’re sad. What an absolute embarrassment. But in some ways an appropriate representation of a country that has gone soft,” continued Walsh, refusing to let it go.

The criticism was harsh and loud and continued all day. I found myself amazed at the lack of empathy coupled with the absolute certainty that they’re right. Are they right? How could they know? None of us are Simone Biles. Only she knows what happened and why she had to pull out. What she said publicly is being criticized because she said she wasn’t “having fun” and threw in some platitudes about putting herself first. That did come off as odd, but context matters. I got the distinct impression that none of these people who lost their minds over Biles’ withdrawal watched “Athlete A” on Netflix about the horrific sexual, mental, and physical abuse that our Olympic women’s gymnastic team suffered under Larry Nassar and Bela and Marta Karolyi. Simone Biles was one of the hundreds of victims. This is a girl who as a child was regularly molested while being under the abusive and punishing training style of the Karolyis. Despite that, she became a record-breaking world champion.

Biles came out publicly about the abuse and even said that walking back into that training center where her abuse happened has been traumatizing. She knew Tokyo was going to be difficult for her. How could anyone doubt it? And why, when it became too much (for whatever reason) and she backed out, could the reaction from her country be so cold?

“It is impossibly difficult to relive these experiences and it breaks my heart even more to think that as I work towards my dream of competing in Tokyo 2020, I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused,” Biles wrote in 2018.

But the worst part is that the critics are leaving out very important information. Biles saved her team from losing the silver by bowing out. According to Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel, Biles was causing her team to lose big time, and pulling out gave them the opportunity to get the silver. The gold was not an option after Biles’s performance. “On Simone ‘quitting her team,'” Wetzel wrote, “she actually saved it. Her vault scored a 13.766. Brutally low. It was 0.534 below her teammates and 0.700 below the lowest Russian score. Russia took a commanding 1.06 lead because of it. US can’t win silver if she’s scoring like that.”

The Wall Street Journal quoted Biles saying, “After that vault, I was like: I’m not in the right headspace, I’m not going to lose a medal for this country and for these girls because they’ve worked way too hard.” That doesn’t sound like someone leaving her team in a lurch. Read the whole thread below because it’s illuminating.

Yet, Charlie Kirk went on the air and called Biles a “selfish sociopath,” “weak,” and a “shame to the nation.” I find it difficult to understand the kind of hatred being lobbed at one of the greatest Olympians we’ve ever had after she let her dreams of Tokyo 2020 go so that her teammates could have a shot at the podium.

When I pushed back on some of this rhetoric, the response was, “No one is immune from criticism.” That’s true. But is your criticism fair or helpful in any way? Or are we just having a pile-on to prove some political point about quitting? I think that makes a difference. And if your premise is wrong and she’s not selfish and not a sociopath but someone who was saving her team from a huge loss, shouldn’t that change your mind? Erick Erickson was big enough to say he was wrong and had jumped to conclusions. “Having read a lot more, my initial reaction to the Simon (sic) Biles stuff was wrong. Seems pretty clear that by walking away she actually improved her team’s chances and avoided a potentially serious injury. She’d have actually let the team down by staying.”

Erickson deserves praise for admitting he was wrong and overly harsh. The rest of them should follow his example. But they won’t. They’re all doubling down on the hateful comments today. But the most interesting take was by former gymnast Hannah Renno, who explained in great detail what the gymnastics world and Biles have been through and outlined what probably happened here. Renno, who is now a pediatrician, posted a very long commentary on Facebook that is well worth reading.