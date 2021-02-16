The Morning Briefing: Get Ready for COVID-19 Variants Panic Porn Perma Mandates

COVID Mutations Will Be the Tyranny That Keeps On Giving

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Never trust anyone who wants to split a dessert.

It was a busy Monday, what with all of hours spent trying to log on to the newly relaunched Parler. Finally got back on late last night and it felt good to know that there was one more social media outlet available for all of us to complain about Facebook and Twitter when we’re not on Facebook or Twitter.

These are truly magical times.

We are a little less than a month away from when the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu began wreaking havoc with, well, everything. Last February, we weren’t worried about “protocols,” the government wasn’t telling anyone to stay at home, and a curfew was something you imposed upon your teenage kids. What was odd back then is, sadly, commonplace now.

There have been a great many of us — myself included — who have questioned a lot of what has been done in the name of public safety. Given what we’ve been learning about Andrew Cuomo lately it’s obvious that it would have been helpful if more people had been skeptical. Some curious journalists would have helped too.

A year later, the conversations among sane people aren’t about how well it all worked but rather how long it’s all going to go on.

We’re all painfully familiar with the script to this bad B-movie we’ve been living in since last March. First it was fifteen days to flatten the curve. Then it was a weeks-long lockdown that was supposed to do something, but that something was never really clear. Lockdown 1 became Lockdown 2 and, in many places, Lockdown 3.

Some of us were getting the feeling that the lockdowns weren’t really working all that well.

A lot of us were insisting that all of the panic about COVID would magically disappear once Biden got into office. He only needed the crisis to get elected, after all. I was saying that for months.

What many of us were forgetting is that Democrats like to play the long game on these crises that they salivate over as opportunities. Sometime last December I realized that they were going to look for ways to keep terrorizing the public in the name of public safety.

It behooves the Democrats to keep producing COVID panic porn for the inevitable day when Ol’ Gropes starts tripling up on his public senior moments and is babbling a lot about trouser ferrets and the leprechaun who brings the weed to his tree house. They’re going to need an excuse for keeping the most powerful and visible man in the world out of the public eye.

Thank you, bat flu!

The vaccine was supposed to hasten a return to normalcy yet that’s not playing out so well, especially given the fact that vaccines are always in limited supply and our idiot elected leaders have been playing politics with the distribution.

The hope of returning to whatever the “new normal” is supposed to be by the end of this year isn’t strong. Whenever I’m asked for an estimate I say it won’t be at least until late in 2022. The problem, as we have also discussed before, is that the petty tyrants who’ve been capriciously enforcing protocols aren’t going to relinquish power easily.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a prime example of how this can go on in perpetuity. A physician/bureaucrat who specializes in the moving of goal posts, he delights in just making things up to mess with us.

One of my best friends has been saying since the first of the year that people who think things will be less restrictive are delusional because the petty tyrant class will merely use the new variants of the virus as an excuse to keep the panic ratcheted up.

He isn’t wrong:

CDC director warns states against dropping mask mandates amid concern about COVID-19 mutations. @nkagetsu @EvanKirstelhttps://t.co/tTtT0MY76C — Ian Weissman, DO (@DrIanWeissman) February 16, 2021

Welcome to the real New Normal.

They’ll keep this up because so many blindly follow them. The COVID panic porn purveyors have now been weaponized by the election of Joe Biden, so they have no incentive to factor the rights or livelihoods of the hoi polloi into their decision making.

Have a wonderful day. I’m off to do my part to #resist Big Mask.

It’s Not a Family Tree, It’s a Family Forest

Man who's dad 'sold sperm 500 times' fears meeting siblings on dating appshttps://t.co/qsqAIf2arA pic.twitter.com/Dfgm9EZSWW — Daily Star (@dailystar) February 15, 2021

No, Seriously

New Zealand has fourteen people. Why does the press keep acting like this woman is Churchill during WWII? https://t.co/Z3jgVuRXoC — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 16, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

Sometimes a video of babies is all you need.

CAKE DAY! Twins Charlotte and Samantha Waldorf celebrate their first birthday with a cake-filled photoshoot. 🍰 https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/D2wZ2dzhhz — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 15, 2021

PJM Linktank

Somebody show this to McConnell. [WATCH] Trump Makes Surprise Drive-by Visit to Rallying Supporters in Florida

‘Unity’ Watch: Here’s the Twitter Guy Who Called on Democrats to ‘Go After’ GOP Senators Who Acquitted Trump

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #146: Biden Signs Away Trump’s Illegal Immigration Legacy

WA State Fed COVID Money Going to Non-White ‘Woke’ Political Groups – Including The Bail Project

California Congresswoman Wants a Truth Commission—Like a Good Little Leftist Authoritarian

But he’ll be besties with Iran. Insult: Biden First President in 40 Years Not to Contact Israel’s Leaders Upon Taking Office

Ever. This Is Why You Never EVER Apologize to the Woke Police

Does Elf on a Shelf ever shut up? Dr. Anthony Fauci Adds a Caveat to the CDC’s School Reopening Guidelines

Support for a Third Party Reaches All-Time High, Making It Likely There Is a New Coalition Forming

Is Joe Biden Looking to Take Obama’s Place as the Most Anti-Israel President in History?

Deceptively Titled ‘Equality Act’ Would Be Giant Step to Destroying Religious Freedom

Universities Demonize and Disavow Christian Self-Sacrifice and Altruism (AKA ‘the Crusades’)

The Problems of the Left-Rich Woke Alliance

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: If Only We Could Impeach Comedians

Why It May Be Good News That They’re Finding COVID-19 in Fully Vaccinated Patients

VIP Gold

Are Democrats Really This Dumb?

From the Mothership and Beyond

Ancient Egypt was cool. Abydos beer factory: Ancient large-scale brewery discovered in Egypt

Granny Boxwine had extra Franzia for breakfast. READ: Pelosi’s Letter Calling for a ‘9/11-type Commission’ to Investigate the Capitol Riots

Georgia Election Board: We’re Investigating Warnock

Every political figure lauded by Dems is a pathological liar. Newly-declassified Documents Show Comey Purposefully Lied About the Steele Dossier

Everyone in NY hates you Andy. Cuomo: Nursing Home Staff Are Responsible for the Debacle

See previous comment. Elise Stefanik: ‘Dam is Breaking’ For Cuomo as Bipartisan Criticism of Nursing Home Policy Grows

Are We Going to Throw Out Ash Wednesday Too?

Nearly Half of Texas’ Wind Turbines Freeze Contributing to Power Emergency, Over 2 Million Without Power

BREAKING: Second Underage Victim of The Lincoln Project’s John Weaver Comes Forward

House Republicans Now Want Answers From Pelosi About Her Actions Regarding Capitol Security Before Jan. 6

The New York Times Firing of Don McNeil Shows How a Super Privileged Rich Kid Has More Influence There Than a Veteran Reporter

Neanderthals used stone tool tech once considered exclusive to Homo sapiens

Biden Gun Ban Not The Only Threat In Congress

Study Asks What Guns Mean To Owners

SC Makes Open Carry A Top Priority

A Closer Look At Two Big Moves In The Firearms Industry

The dying art of persuasion

San Francisco School Board Kept A Person Off Their Parent Advisory Committee Because He’s A White Male

NBC News Dares To Ask: How Are The Dakotas Doing So Well Against The Pandemic?

How China And Russia Worked To Blame The Coronavirus Pandemic On The U.S.

Chicago’s “Bail Reform” Led To More Crime

FDA gives emergency authorization for new rapid test that detects both COVID-19 and flu

They’re too stupid to know they’re embarrassing. CNN blows the lid off President Biden’s early bedtime and preference for a fire in the fireplace

Parler is back online, and Sleeping Giants is already harassing its new hosting provider

Museum evaluating ‘culturally insensitive’ diorama depicting lions attacking a person of color

Let’s circle back: Ted Cruz shares Babylon Bee’s ‘beautiful’ spin on lefties’ piling on Ted Cruz for sharing Babylon Bee post

Bake a Forgotten 19th-Century Presidential ‘Pie’

Bee Me

Biden Orders Kung Pao Chicken During First Official Call With China https://t.co/yXCLgFeEmE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 15, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

OMG.

It’s all fun and games until you’ve woken up for the 27th day in a row realizing that Biden is actually president.

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.