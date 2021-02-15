Cancel Culture Comes for 'The Bachelor' as Host Steps Aside After Calling Out 'Woke Police'

The canary in the coal mine for “The Bachelor” came a few days ago in a Bachelor fan group on Facebook that I happen to be a part of. So, sue me. I like “The Bachelor.” You all know this if you’ve been reading me long enough. It’s one of the dumbest shows on television but it produces some of the greatest laughs ever. What else do you call twenty-five desperate women chasing after one average dude with a low IQ and great abs, other than great TV?

But I knew it couldn’t last. This post was the first indication that Bachelor Nation was about to crumble under the weight of our new woke morality, which no one has yet grasped.

“I want this post to be for POCs [people of color] to share their opinions,” wrote a member of the fan group. “If you’re white, please do not comment just watch. We do not need your opinions. Thanks.”

This kicked off an intense argument about why the poster was allowed to say racist things in the group. People tried to report it to Facebook but Facebook, of course, said it didn’t violate their terms of service, even though it targeted white people based on their skin color.

It doesn’t even matter what drama was going on in “The Bachelor” that led to this “controversy,” except to say that it’s the first time a black bachelor was cast on the show. So, if you thought there wouldn’t be any woke baloney to wade through, you’re nuts. It’s why I didn’t watch it this time. I figured that the woke police would be out in full force, and who needs that in their living room? Certainly, not I.

To sum it up for those of us who did not watch, one of the bachelorettes, Rachael Kirkconnell, went to an antebellum-themed party in 2018 and wore a fluffy dress. It was not a party for white people, it was not segregated, and there were no slaves there. But this was enough for the woke police to declare this girl a “racist,” prompting them to take turns seeing who could denounce her the loudest.

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison made the mistake of pointing out how stupid this all is and he got canceled. His crime was being honest and rational, two things Americans can’t be anymore. Look how great he started out.

The “Bachelor” furor erupted Tuesday during an interview on “Extra” after [black “Bachelorette” Rachel] Lindsay questioned Harrison about Kirkconnell’s delay in addressing several allegations of racism in her past, including attending and being photographed at a 2018 antebellum-themed fraternity party. Harrison strongly pushed back, defending Kirkconnell and saying “this judge-jury-executioner thing is tearing this girl’s life apart.” Harrison continued to challenge Lindsay, suggesting that attending a party celebrating the South’s racist, slave-owning past has only recently been defined as socially unacceptable. “Is it a good look in 2018, or is it not a good look in 2021?… 50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that people went to. We are not looking under the same lens.” While Harrison acknowledged in the interview that Kirkconnell should have raised an objection with partygoers as to the inappropriateness of the theme, he repeatedly declined to condemn her actions or her failure to speak out about the controversy, at one point situating the plantation houses of the Old South within the same conversation about historical memory as Confederate monuments. “Do you go tear all those places down and tear up the dirt and dig deep enough that it erases it? I don’t know,” he said, also referring to San Francisco’s recent decision to rename 44 of its schools. “The woke police is out there and this poor girl Rachael has just been thrown to the lions.” “When is the time, and who is Rachel Lindsay and who is Chris Harrison and who is whatever woke police is out there?” he added, when pressed further on Kirkconnell’s silence. “I hear this all the time… ‘I think he should, I think she should.’ Who the hell are you? Who are you that you demand this?”

Then Harrison ruined it by issuing a retraction and an apology. Never, EVER apologize to the woke mob. They’ll never accept it and you’ll just look like a drooling idiot—like Chris Harrison does now. This is the dumbest apology I’ve ever seen:

.@chrisbharrison says he will be "stepping aside for a period of time" and not hosting "After the Final Rose" special for @mattjames919's season while he gets "educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before." pic.twitter.com/7AaHq5quD8 — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 13, 2021

“By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the ‘woke police’ which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong,” he wrote in a long-winded apology that sounded like it was written at gunpoint. There’s nothing racist about a party at which college kids get drunk in ball gowns. And if that’s racist—dressing up in clothing that was popular during the time of slavery—then cancel “Bridgerton” too. Shonda Rhimes has a hit on her hands with a show that paints the regency period in England as a utopia. Not only that, but actors of all races are using the time period and fashion to fantasize about a time that was horrific for poor people and minorities. But no one is canceling Rhimes. Only white people get canceled for enjoying the fashions of past eras.

It’s hard to even type this stupidity anymore.

These are your new overlords. These are the people who set the rules now. None of this is about equality but about revenge for past wrongs that no one living today had anything to do with. That won’t matter when they come for you. I bet Harrison voted for Biden, too. 😂 Enjoy the new era. It’s going to be hilarious. And by the way, if you want me to stop using the phrase “woke police,” you will literally have to put me in prison and tape my mouth shut or shoot me. And at this rate, that outcome is looking more and more likely every day.

Chris Harrison CANNOT remain the host of The Bachelor franchise #FireChrisHarrison pic.twitter.com/K2b1kZHxOK — Rosé (@TeaAndRoses21) February 13, 2021

