[WATCH] Trump Makes Surprise Drive-by Visit to Rallying Supporters in Florida

President Trump surprised supporters gathered in West Palm Beach, Fla., who had gathered to show their support for him on President’s Day.

Trump’s motorcade slowly drove by as Trump waived to the crowd from inside the vehicle.

Donald Trump waives to crowd of supporters from inside an SUV in West Palm Beach: https://t.co/Enw4LJTBVc pic.twitter.com/WVN7KTs21s — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) February 15, 2021

According to a report from Fox News, the rally was organized to mark President’s Day, as well as to celebrate Trump’s acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial on Saturday.

