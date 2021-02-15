'Unity' Watch: Here's the Twitter Guy Who Called on Democrats to 'Go After' GOP Senators Who Acquitted Trump

Some blue-checkmark social-media influencer named Rob Gill caused quite a sensation on Twitter over the weekend for calling on Democrats to attack Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump.

Huh. This isn’t quite the unity we were promised from the Left.

PSA: Everyone MUST go after every senator who voted “Not Guilty”. [sic] Go after EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF THEIR LIVES. Scream at them at airports, call them at 3am, show up at their offices. #impeachment

Gill’s attempt to channel Congresswoman Maxine Waters was highlighted on Twitter by videographer Elijah Shaffer, who has chronicled the Left at antifa and BLM riots and was a key source of information about the Capitol Building riot on January 6th.

His message about this Rob Gill tweet was clear – this is what “unity” looks like to the Left.

Remember this is who we are up against

Who is this Twitter weirdo with violent, anti-right-wing ideations?

Well, the far-Left activist lives in Ontario, Canada, eh.

He’s a “failed candidate” for the St. Catharine, Ontario, city council, hence his media handle @vote4RobGill.

He’s a far-Left fringe gay-rights activist.

And he’s pulled these shenanigans on Twitter before.

He has twice been in trouble with elected officials in Canada for outrageous doxing and social media behavior.

In 2018, he publicized the names, address, and contact information of family members of a young Tory MP whom Gill declared to be a “bigot.”

CTV News reported that Gill ominously urged people to call and visit the 21-year-old’s family.

The tweet police referenced said: “This Christmas, let’s protest @samoosterhoff and his bigot, misogynistic and homophobic personality & upbringing. Let’s protest at his parents (sic) home.” It also gave Oosterhoff’s parents’ phone number and their street address in Beamsville, On.

This is why some believe Gill is an antifa acolyte since this is out their playbook.

In 2019, Gill went after the Conservative Party deputy leader, making fun of her husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. He then attacked the Green Party leader who came to her defense.

Why is he mimicking Maxine Waters’s act? Why is he calling for chasing, calling, harassing, and otherwise menacing his political opponents like Waters, antifa, Kamala Harris, and other Leftist American politicians?

Gill said his abrasive messages were called for because, you know, “people say horrible things, so I am going to say horrible things back.”

“You want to know what? Fighting everyone with thoughts and prayers and kind words isn’t working anymore. It’s not working. So I am being more direct and abrasive – 100 per cent. Because some of these people flat out lie day in and day out,” he said. “People say horrible things, so I am going to say horrible things back. People are being much too Canadian about this.”

When his vile Twitter message was outed, he went to the recesses of his Twitter hidey-hole and “protected” his tweets. He took his Instagram account offline and he doesn’t appear to have a Facebook account, if he ever had one.

You’ll note that he’s still on Twitter, but only his 50,000 or so “followers” can see his messages. This means that those Johnny-on-the-spot Twitter censors have not looked at ol’ Rob’s threats.

Gill has a habit of making threats and then flipping the script, blaming others for his transgressions, as we saw from his 2018 and 2019 Twitter and other social media threats.

Now in his safe space, Gill is finding succor and sympathy with his Twitter buddies.

He reportedly issued a statement after he issued his vile missive on February 13th.

Gill’s alleged Twitter statement is totally on brand. He blamed others for misinterpreting his message as a violent one and “interpreted it in a sick way that was not intended.” Furthermore, it claims that Gill urged his supporters not to be “like Trump supporters while protesting.”

After the entire social media world “misunderstood” his message, Gill said he’d received death threats and faulted Twitter for failing to “control the abuse on their platform.”

Twitter will probably get right on that for you, Rob.

2018, 2019, and 2021.

Rob Gill is on quite a Twitter troll roll.

