'That's not enough for you?!' Trump Attorney Goes Apoplectic on 'Slanted Media' With Clueless CBS Interviewer

God bless him. Trump impeachment Part Deux attorney Michael T. van der Veen is just the latest civilian to walk into Trump World and walk out shaking his head, mouth agape, and fire coming out of his ears at his and his client’s treatment by the Democrats in the media.

What used to be in – it’s OK that Attorney General Eric Holder’s law firm defended GITMO terrorists, somebody’s got to do that. Don’t hate the player, hate the game, brah – has been replaced with Trump doesn’t deserve representation because he’s so vile. Period. So there.

Trump went through at least five attorneys in the run-up to the impeachment trial. Some flat chickened out. Others couldn’t do it. Others were threatened with bad media coverage. All left the president in the lurch. If you ever need representation, you might steer clear of law firms that leave a historic case right before trial due to a screaming case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and a case of the willies.

After a whopping two weeks to prepare for the historic second impeachment trial and getting the Democrats’ evidence after he started arguing the case, the tough guy lawyer from “Philly-delphia” wrapped up the case with his co-counsel and, as expected, got an acquittal.

Van der Veen said that during the time he worked on the case, his house was trashed by Leftist rabble, his law firm was being swarmed by antifa-like nutballs, his life had been threatened no fewer than 100 times. He put up with a last minute, hail Mary, Democrat attempt to put on surprise witnesses.

7 people with ⁦@RefuseFascism⁩ now outside Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen’s Center City Philly office on Spruce Street. pic.twitter.com/q6SBOMPQRX — Julie Shaw (@julieshawphilly) February 13, 2021

And then came the sanctimonious news reporter who asked questions, mischaracterized the evidence, and then talked over him while he tried to answer.

By the time CBS News reporter Lana Zak’s interview with the Trump lawyer ended (see the tweet below), Van der Veen had caught his limit of hypocrisy. He was done. Zak’s cavalier attitude about “doctored evidence” by the Democrat House impeachment managers, and the media “slanted” coverage of it was more than he could take.

“To be clear for our viewers,” she interrupted him, “what you’re talking about is a check mark, a verification, on Twitter that did not exist on that particular tweet, a 2020 that should have actually read 2021, and the selective editing, you say, of the tapes.”

Van der Veen had heard enough. He flooded the torpedos and began acquiring targets.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait,’ van der Veen cut in. ‘That’s not enough for you?’

She protested that she’d never said that, but her questioning and attitude were all you needed to see, to become convinced otherwise.

She then continually interrupted his answers by saying she was only doing so “to be clear for our viewers.” Real Clear Politics provides the transcript:

‘It’s not OK to doctor a ‘little bit’ of evidence,” he said. “Respectfully, ma’am your question is turned. The media has to start telling the right story in this country,’ he said. ‘The media is trying to divide this country. You are bloodthirsty for rating, and as such you are asking questions now that are already set up with a fact pattern. I can’t believe you would ask me a question indicating that is is alright to doctor just a little bit of evidence… We won this case.”

Maybe it’s just me, but cross talk and attempting to drown out a guest with a pedantic chant of trying “to be clear for our viewers” doesn’t clarify anything, either.

Finally, someone on her computer screen or IFB and told her to shut up and let the man speak. Did he ever.

Your coverage is so slanted it’s got to stop. You guys have to stop and start reporting more like PBS does rather than a TV news show that doesn’t have any journalistic integrity at all. I’m tired of the biased media on both sides – left and right. What this country wants, what this country needs is this country to come together. To take the left and the right and find a middle ground.

THIS IS THE BEST INTERVIEW!!! Watch the entire thing. This is the difference between the political and media swamp and regular America. “Michael Van der Veen. Citizen.” 🎤👋

pic.twitter.com/CY58iRGCpN — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) February 14, 2021

I was struck by a tweet I saw in my timeline that was right next to the video of this exchange.

It reads, “Never waste your breath explaining to a fool; he won’t accept your wisdom & will just make fun of you. Prov 23:9”

These were in line on my Twitter. Coincidence? I think not. I give the #Trump #impeachment attorney points for trying though. pic.twitter.com/SJGWtOz6xB — Victoria Taft – Parler, Minds, Facebook, 5VTShow (@VictoriaTaft) February 14, 2021

As so many in Trump World have learned, Ivanka and Jared come to mind, it doesn’t matter what you say or do. You could move a mountain to Mohammed and magic-up four Middle Eastern peace treaties and still be tortured by the Democrat media.

Trump lawyer Michael T. van der Veen just got his turn inside Trump World’s treatment by the Democrats and media.

And he was disgusted. At the end of the interview he ripped off his microphone and threw it down.

Trump Celebrates Acquittal, Hints At Political Future

Why Don’t We Know Why Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Died the Day After the Capitol Riot?

Democrats Claim There Was an ‘Armed, Angry Mob’ at Capitol Riot, So Where Were All the Guns?

Impeachment: Dems Trot Out Fact-Checked Doozy About Trump Supporters Running Biden Bus ‘Off the Road’