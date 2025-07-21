Bombshell Report Reveals What We've Known All Along About Hillary Clinton's Email Scandal

"What I can assure the American people is that this investigation [into Hillary Clinton's homebrew server] was done competently, honestly, and independently. No outside influence of any kind was brought to bear." — FBI Director James Comey, July 2016.

Remember Hillary's homebrew server?

We now have proof that what Comey told the American people in the lead-up to the 2016 election was categorically false.

The Senate Judiciary Committee released a bombshell report today, revealing that Comey's FBI "failed to fully investigate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and mishandling of highly classified information during her time as Secretary of State."

If anyone's shocked at that revelation, I've got some beachfront property in Southern Ohio to sell you.

This news comes from what they're calling the "Clinton annex," [read it for yourself below] which Attorney General Pam Bondi has just declassified at the request of Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley. Grassley has been trying to gain access to the files since 2018.

"This document shows an extreme lack of effort and due diligence in the FBI’s investigation of former Secretary Clinton’s email usage and mishandling of highly classified information,” Grassley said. “Under Comey’s leadership, the FBI failed to perform fundamental investigative work and left key pieces of evidence on the cutting room floor."

Grassley called the Comey FBI's efforts "negligent" and contrasted them with the "full-throated" investigation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax and the phony Steele dossier. He declared that it "smacks of political infection."

According to the Judiciary report, the FBI gained access to a trove of Hillary Clinton's thumb drives, but Comey, then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok were completely incurious about the contents. They "failed to perform additional, targeted searches of the drives," even though they may have revealed serious national security risks. PJ Media reached out to Sen. Grassley's office to ascertain the status and location of the thumb drives but had not received a response as of the time of publication.

According to the DOJ's Office of the Inspector General, "The thumb drives contained highly sensitive information exfiltrated from U.S. government agencies, including the Department of State, as well as then-President Barack Obama’s emails and, potentially, congressional information."

And here's the kicker: "The thumb drives were never reviewed as part of the Clinton investigation, contrary to the recommendation of a draft FBI memorandum. The DOJ OIG report also shows the drives should have been immediately reviewed for foreign intelligence purposes, but were not."

Comey, in his infamous statement exhonerating Clinton, said at the time, "None of these [Top Secret/Special Access Program] e-mails should have been on any kind of unclassified system, but their presence is especially concerning because all of these e-mails were housed on unclassified personal servers not even supported by full-time security staff, like those found at Departments and Agencies of the U.S. Government—or even with a commercial service like Gmail."

Despite that, Comey concluded that "no reasonable prosecutor" would bring charges in such a case.

"In looking back at our investigations into mishandling or removal of classified information, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts," he claimed. "All the cases prosecuted involved some combination of: clearly intentional and willful mishandling of classified information; or vast quantities of materials exposed in such a way as to support an inference of intentional misconduct; or indications of disloyalty to the United States; or efforts to obstruct justice. We do not see those things here."

I'm no expert, but 110 e-mails in 52 e-mail chains—plus what was on those thumb drives—seem like a lot to me. And setting up a homebrew server in your spare bathroom seems rather intentional to me.

“I warned years ago that the Clinton investigation failed to hit the mark, and I’m grateful the American people can finally see the facts for themselves,” Grassley added. “After nearly a decade in the shadows, this information is now coming to light thanks to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel’s dedicated efforts to fulfill my congressional request. I appreciate their ongoing commitment to transparency and strongly urge them to continue to fully review this matter, including its national security impact.”

Now, the ball's in Pam Bondi's court. Will there be accountability for the crime and the cover-up?

Horowitz 2018 Midyear Appendix Released by Chairman Grassley by PJ Media on Scribd

